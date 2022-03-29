5 Thematic-ETF Plays Worth Your Attention for Q2

The Russia-Ukraine conflict-related uncertainty, high inflation levels, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China might affect the stock market rally and the global economic recovery.

Despite such volatile market conditions, thematic investing continues to be a popular trend. Against this backdrop, let’s look at some of the themes that may trend in the investment world during the second quarter of 2022:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF

The combination of finance and technology led companies to innovate and build products for smooth functioning in areas like online and mobile payments, big data solutions, alternative finance and financial management. Fintech are companies that are integrating the financial services value chain with technological solutions to provide advanced financial products.

A Market Data Forecast (MDF) report also highlights the growing opportunities in the global financial technology market, which is expected to see a CAGR of 23.4% between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the fintech space is expected to reach a market value of around $324 billion by 2026.

It is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital growth. ARKF provides exposure to fintech innovations like mobile payments, digital wallets, peer-to-peer lending, blockchain technology and risk transformation. With an AUM of $1.50 billion, ARKF charges an expense ratio of 75 basis points (bps) (read: Tap the Booming Fintech Market With These ETFs).

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK

Blockchain came into the limelight as the underlying technology for the most popular cryptocurrency, which is Bitcoin. An article on Investor’s Business Daily defined the blockchain technology as a shared public ledger, also known as a distributed database, which tracks and records transactions in a transparent and tamper-proof way. The estimates for the uptake of this technology are mind-boggling. Deutsche Bank expects blockchain systems to record transactions for about 10% of worldwide GDP by 2027.

BLOK is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide total return by investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies.With an AUM of $1.06 billion, BLOK charges an expense ratio of 71 bps (read: Will Biden's Executive Order Put Crypto ETFs in Bright Spot?).

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR

Investors are paying great attention to cybersecurity stocks as these are steadily rallying amid the rising panic of cyberattacks. Market experts warned about the possibility of cyberattacks by Russia in retaliation to Western sanctions. The West has been continuing to isolate Moscow by imposing several sanctions on the Russian banks, its sovereign debt, and Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Cyberattacks can be part of Russia’s war strategy. Several Ukrainian entities were also hacked. Moreover, the increasing adoption of revolutionary technologies is exposing businesses, governments and organizations to cyber risks.

The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index. It manages $6.03 billion in assets and charges an expense ratio of 60 basis points (read: 6 ETF Areas Rallying Amid the Russia-Ukraine Crisis).

ALPS Clean Energy ETF ( ACES )

The Russia-Ukraine war saga continues to see new twists and turns. The war has been inducing a spike in oil, gasoline and natural gas prices so far. Thus, the current situation is intensifying the focus on solar and clean energy spaces. Furthermore, favorable government policies, impressive renewable investments, falling overall cost of generating renewable electricity and the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EV) might keep supporting the momentum in the space in 2022.

Moreover, technological advancements, increasing investments, growing government initiatives and rising awareness across the globe about adopting clean energy have been leading to a rise in demand for renewable energy.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index. ACES’s AUM is $814 million and the expense ratio, 0.55% (read: Alternative Energy ETFs Shine as Oil Prices Rally Amid War).

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF PNQI

The ongoing pandemic and the discovery of new variants are subtle reminders that the dependency on the Internet might increase with time instead of decreasing. The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for the e-commerce industry to date as people continue practicing social distancing and online shopping for all the essentials, especially food items. Expanding digitization and the growing dependency on the Internet owing to some new-normal trends like work from home, digital payments, digitization of healthcare and rising demand for video gaming among others are painting a rosy picture for the space.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF is based on the Nasdaq CTA Internet Index. PNQI will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets securities that comprise the index. The index is designed to track the performance of the largest and the most liquid US-listed companies engaged in Internet-related businesses and is listed on one of the major U.S. stock exchanges. PNQI amassed $674.6 million of assets and charges 60 bps as the expense ratio (read: Online Spending to Hit Record in 2022: 5 ETFs to Surge).

