5 Technology Services Stocks to Buy for Stellar Returns in Q4

The Zacks-defined Technology Services industry currently ranks within the top 24% of Zacks Ranked Industries. Consequently, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months. Year to date, the industry has rallied 32.9%.

The technology services industry is mature, with demand for services in good shape. As a result, the industry flourished in the first three quarters of 2025. The momentum is also likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

We recommend five technology services stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank to strengthen your portfolio. These stocks are: AppLovin Corp. APP, Skillsoft Corp. SKIL, Acuity Inc. AYI, Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN and MediaAlpha Inc. MAX. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Technology Services Industry Flourishing

The global shift toward digitization creates opportunities in various markets, including 5G, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Companies are adopting generative AI, machine language (ML), blockchain and data science faster to gain a competitive advantage.

The business software industry is gaining from robust demand for multi-cloud-enabled software solutions, given the ongoing transition from legacy platforms to modern cloud-based infrastructure.

Industry players are incorporating AI and ML into their applications for more dynamic and result-oriented outcomes. Elevated demand for enterprise software, which is ramping up productivity and improving the decision-making process, is a key catalyst.

AppLovin Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 AppLovin is engaged in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. As a leading ad-tech company, APP provides a technology platform that enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps.

AppLovin has solidified its leadership in mobile advertising, powered by its next-gen AI engine, Axon 2.0. Since its debut, Axon 2.0 has radically enhanced APP’s ad performance, helping to quadruple advertising spend on its platform. This explosive growth has led to an estimated $10 billion annual run rate in ad spend from gaming clients, pushing APP into the upper echelon of global ad tech firms by valuation.

Axon 2.0’s importance goes far beyond mere optimization. In a post-Identifier for Advertisers environment that disrupted mobile user acquisition strategies, Axon 2.0 served as a critical catalyst for recovery.

APP’s AI-enabled Audience+ marketing platform is also increasing its reach into the direct-to-consumer and e-commerce space. Moreover, APP’s MAX publisher base is expanding at a significantly faster rate, underscoring Axon 2.0’s strategic advantage.

AppLovin’s leadership is expanding aggressively, planning a self-serve referral platform launch in October 2025 and aiming for a full global rollout of its Axon advertising platform in 2026. APP targets a 20-30% year-over-year growth rate fueled mainly by its gaming segment and AI-driven ad monetization.

AppLovin has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.2% and 63.6%, respectively, for the current quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has improved 1.1% over the last seven days.

Skillsoft Corp.

Zacks Rank #1 Skillsoft delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. SKIL democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance.

Skillsoft has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -2% and -53.1%, respectively, for the next quarter (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-quarter earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

Acuity Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Acuity manufactures and distributes lighting fixtures and related components that comprise devices such as luminaries, lighting controls, and controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers, as well as integrated systems designed to optimize energy efficiency and comfort for various indoor and outdoor applications.

AYI operates through two segments — Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (contributing 93% to fiscal 2024 net sales) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (7.6%). AYI provides lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications throughout North America as well as Europe and Asia.

Additionally, AYI has expanded its solutions portfolio, including software and services, that benefit the economy in data analytics, enable the Internet of Things (IoT) and support the advancement of smart buildings, cities, and grids.

Acuity has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 19.5% and 12.3%, respectively, for the current quarter (ending November 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has remained the same over the last 30 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank#1 Byrna Technologies is non-lethal technology company. BYRN engages in the development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. BYRN’s products include handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers designed for use by consumers and professional security customers without the need for a background check or firearms license.

Byrna Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 21.3% and -23.5%, respectively, for the current quarter (ending November 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has remained the same over the last 30 days.

MediaAlpha Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 MediaAlpha provides a real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MAX has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -8.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has remained the same over the last 30 days.

