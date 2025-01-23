5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Thinking about stocks in terms of decades instead of months or years is an investing superpower. It allows you to zoom out on the world and gives you perspective on the big things happening. Buying and holding the top companies behind the world's growth trends can be a reliable path to building wealth, perhaps even beating the broader stock market.

Technology is central to today's world, as innovation drives progress in fast-growing fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, robotics, software, and more.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

If you want a portfolio that will stand the test of time and grow at the pace of innovation, consider buying and holding these top five technology stocks for the next decade. This isn't about specifics; think about what each company already does and, more importantly, where it's heading.

In other words, the big picture.

1. Nvidia

AI chip leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a no-brainer for any long-term tech investor. The company should enjoy years of continued growth, with the AI chip market projected to grow 20% annually to over $300 billion by 2029. However, emerging opportunities to expand into new AI applications should excite investors the most.

Nvidia recently announced a new AI supercomputer that is small enough for individual developers. The company's focus on expanding beyond data center products could make it a player in additional end markets, such as robotics, over the coming decade.

2. Alphabet

Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), is a one-stop shop for innovation. The company's highly profitable Google brand (search engine and software ecosystem) has built one of the world's finest companies. However, it has several promising irons in the fire, with ongoing developments in nascent technologies, including self-driving vehicles (Waymo) and quantum computing (Google Quantum AI).

In addition, Alphabet operates the third-largest cloud platform (Google Cloud), has in-house AI models (Gemini), and accesses a mountain of first-party data from Google users to train its AI with. Thus, Alphabet might be better suited for the next decade of growth than any other "Magnificent Seven" stock.

3. Netflix

Streaming pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) continues to lead a streaming field that has become increasingly crowded with competition over the past five years. Netflix has become a global juggernaut with approximately 283 million paid memberships. Highly popular content, such as Squid Game, underlines its ability to appeal across cultures and geographic markets.

Investing in Netflix for the next decade involves multiple growth levers that the company is only beginning to pull. After operating solely on a subscription model for years, Netflix has started integrating advertising into its business. In recent years, Netflix has expanded its content universe, branching into mobile gaming and live sports. Look for Netflix to lean further into these new categories (and monetize them) over the next decade.

4. Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is known primarily as the online retail leader in America. It's true that Amazon accounts for approximately 40% of U.S. e-commerce sales. However, e-commerce accounts for only about 16% of retail spending, meaning Amazon's legacy business can still drive future growth. Yet Amazon goes far beyond e-commerce. The company operates the world's largest cloud computing platform (AWS), which accounts for over 30% of theglobal market

Amazon built a consumer-facing ecosystem on Prime memberships, which total over 200 million today. It has launched new businesses within that ecosystem, including a telehealth platform, video streaming service, and smart home devices (Alexa). The company's digital advertising unit is blossoming into a key contributor. Amazon's ability to enter new industries makes it an obvious investment for the next decade and probably beyond.

5. Microsoft

Technology behemoth Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has also shown it can continually launch and nurture new businesses. It rose to prominence over 30 years ago with Windows personal computer software. Today, Windows remains relevant, but the company boasts a sprawling software empire that includes Windows, Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.), Microsoft Dynamics 365, Xbox (which owns three major game publishers), GitHub (developer platform), and more.

Microsoft's software is ingrained in millions of business and consumer devices worldwide. It's a wide moat and distribution network for new products. Additionally, Microsoft operates Azure, the world's second-largest cloud platform. The company is among the most aggressive AI hyperscalers investing in AI capabilities, tying Azure to a cloud services industry that could grow by 16% annually to over $2.7 trillion by 2034 on AI tailwinds.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $381,355 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,390 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $514,479!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.