5 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Selling (But Smart Investors Are Loading Up)

Insider selling is never great to see, but it doesn’t always come with the negative connotation it often does. While insiders are selling shares of critical tech stocks, the sales are minimal in the grand scheme; they are driven by portfolio management, diversification, and reallocation, and are part of a broader pattern. Factors, including institutional and analyst activity, reveal that these stocks are being accumulated. Their orecasts suggest these high-quality tech names are heading higher and could achieve double-digit to triple-digit percentage gains over the next two to four quarters.

CoreWeave: Insiders Sell, But Institutions and Analysts Buy

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) insiders, including the CEO, CFO, CDO, directors, founders, and early investors, sold stock in Q3 and Q4, capping gains for this market. However, the stock's meteoric rise and 350% stock price gain are to blame. The sales align with market peaks and rallies and may continue for the foreseeable future. Insiders own a considerable amount of the stock, share-based compensation is involved, and the stock price forecast is robust.

A solid 33 analysts rate this stock as a Hold, not robust on its own merit, but coverage is increasing, sentiment is firming, and price targets are being raised. As it stands, this stock is forecast to rise by more than 45% and trends are leading to the high-end range and a retest of the early 2025 stock price highs. Meanwhile, institutions are buying this stock at a pace of $2 for each $1 sold in Q4, providing solid support and limiting downside risk.

Seagate Technology: Profit Taking in the Face of Swelling Market Support

Seagate Technology’s (NASDAQ: STX) insider activity aligns with that of CoreWeave. Insiders, who benefit from share-based compensation, were faced with a 300% stock price rally and needed to diversify their holdings. The takeaway is that insiders ranging from the CEO to the CFO, several EVPs, and directors sold stock, but this was insufficient to cause a significant stock price correction.

The worst that can be said is that STX’s stock price has been consolidating within a tight range, setting up for another rally. Each downdraft was met by buyers, which include institutions and analysts. Twenty-six analysts rate this AI/datacenter stock as a Moderate Buy, coverage is increasing, the rating is firm, and the price targets are trending higher. While the stock trades near its consensus in mid-December, the consensus is up more than 100% over the trailing 12-month period, with the high-end forecast pointing to a 60% upside.

Tempus AI: Strategy Shift Sets up Long-Term Growth Opportunity

Tempus AI’s (NASDAQ: TEM) valuation concerns and insider selling helped to cap gains in early 2025. The story in late 2025 was that the stock price correction opened a buying opportunity, which was confirmed following the calendar Q3 2025 earnings report. The company revealed accelerating use of its platform, outperformance relative to analysts' forecasts, and favorable guidance. The outcome is that analysts have stopped trimming price targets and reverted to a more bullish posture, and the institutions continue to buy. The balance of activity has been bullish every quarter of 2025, with Q4 purchases running at a rate of $2 bought for each $1 sold.

Credo Technology: Connecting the AI World With Hyper-Fast Optical Components

Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO) insiders are selling for the same reasons. Its share price increased by 500% as its position in the AI ecosystem was established. Now, the market is in a consolidation period, but it is more likely to head higher than to head lower. Sixteen analysts rate this stock as a consensus Buy and point to a 17% upside. The trends include increasing coverage, firming sentiment, and an uptrend in the price target, with the high-end at $250. A move to $250 is worth approximately 25% in mid-December.

Jabil Inc.: AI Drives a Robust Long-term Outlook

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is well-positioned to benefit from AI in the long term due to its widespread use in daily life. Products of all varieties will need retooling to accommodate AI, while AI will drive a product upgrade cycle that will last for at least a decade, if not longer. While insiders are selling in 2025, their activity is offset by the institutions, which own about 95% of the stock and are accumulating in Q4 2025. Likewise, the analysts' trends reveal a Moderate Buy Rating, increasing coverage, and a 13% upside at the consensus, which is sufficient for a fresh all-time high.

