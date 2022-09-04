5 Tasty Fall Drinks That Are Cheaper Than the Pumpkin Spice Latte

Fall is near, and that means everything pumpkin is here. That includes the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte. If you're a Starbucks loyalist who loves fall, this may be your drink of choice. While this drink is delicious, it isn't cheap.

Inflation has come for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, making it a pricey treat. But if you know what alternative drinks to order, you can experience cozy vibes and the flavors of fall while paying a lower and more affordable price.

Starbucks is a favorite among many. During the fall and winter months, the coffee retailer has special menu items that highlight the flavors of the seasons. These drinks offer the perfect excuse to celebrate the season with a treat -- but prepare to pay good money for your cup of joy.

Seasonal favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) aren't cheap. While exact prices vary throughout the country, you'll pay around $5.75 for a grande PSL.

If you're on a financial wellness journey and are following a strict budget, you may be looking for tasty fall drink alternatives that are slightly cheaper.

The good news is, Starbucks has several fall-inspired drink options on its menu, many of which are more affordable than the PSL.

Fall for these 5 tasty autumn drinks

Are you ready to step into the fall season with a cozy sweater and a delicious beverage in hand? You can get a taste of fall without going into debt or ignoring your budget.

We dare you to fall in love with these five tasty drinks:

1. Chai tea

While this drink is much simpler than the PSL, it's still full of flavor. Starbucks' chai tea is black tea infused with clove, cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger -- the perfect introduction to fall.

You can expect to pay around $3.25 for a grande chai tea.

2. Pumpkin spice creme steamer

The pumpkin spice creme steamer might be your new go-to beverage if you enjoy pumpkin flavor and like drinks made with steamed milk.

You can expect to pay around $4.75 for a grande pumpkin spice creme steamer.

3. Caramel apple spice

If you're a fan of apples, you might enjoy sipping on a caramel apple spice drink. This beverage features steamed apple juice, cinnamon syrup, whipped cream, and a caramel sauce drizzle.

You can expect to pay around $4.75 for a caramel apple spice.

4. Chai tea latte

Another delicious drink option is the Chai tea latte. This might be your drink if you like Chai tea but crave an upgrade. For this beverage, chai tea is steamed with milk and topped with foam.

You can expect to pay around $4.95 for a grande Chai tea latte.

5. Pumpkin cream cold brew

And finally -- the pumpkin cream cold brew. While this drink is close in price to the PSL, it's still a cheaper alternative. Classic cold brew is sweetened with vanilla syrup and then topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice topping for the ultimate cool sweet treat.

You can expect to pay around $5.25 for a grande pumpkin cream cold brew.

Celebrate the end of summer and welcome the cooler fall months with a trip to Starbucks. These tasty drinks will put a smile on your face without completely draining your bank account.

Don't forget to sign up for Starbucks' free rewards program, to earn free drinks and treats.

For additional tips and tricks to enjoy life while keeping your finances top of mind, check out our personal finance resources.

