5 Target Jobs That Pay $20 or More Per Hour

May 07, 2025 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

In 2022, Target announced that it would be expanding its starting wage range from $15 to $24. That means that there are a number of jobs available at the superstore that pay at least $20 — more than double the federal minimum wage, which still stands at $7.25.

Here’s a look at the Target jobs that pay at least $20 an hour.

Warehouse Worker

  • Average salary: $23.02 per hour

Warehouse Operations

  • Average salary: $24.69 per hour

Packer

  • Average salary: $22.64 per hour

Warehouse Associate

  • Average salary: $20.80 per hour

Order Picker

  • Average salary: $27.13 per hour

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Target Jobs That Pay $20 or More Per Hour

