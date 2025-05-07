In 2022, Target announced that it would be expanding its starting wage range from $15 to $24. That means that there are a number of jobs available at the superstore that pay at least $20 — more than double the federal minimum wage, which still stands at $7.25.

Check Out: 7 Side Hustles That Pay $20 Per Hour or More

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here’s a look at the Target jobs that pay at least $20 an hour.

Warehouse Worker

Average salary: $23.02 per hour

Explore More: 5 Jobs at Walmart That Now Pay $30 or More Per Hour

Warehouse Operations

Average salary: $24.69 per hour

Packer

Average salary: $22.64 per hour

Warehouse Associate

Average salary: $20.80 per hour

Order Picker

Average salary: $27.13 per hour

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Target Jobs That Pay $20 or More Per Hour

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.