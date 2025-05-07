5 Target Jobs That Pay $20 or More Per Hour

In 2022, Target announced that it would be expanding its starting wage range from $15 to $24. That means that there are a number of jobs available at the superstore that pay at least $20 — more than double the federal minimum wage, which still stands at $7.25.
Here’s a look at the Target jobs that pay at least $20 an hour.
Warehouse Worker
- Average salary: $23.02 per hour
Warehouse Operations
- Average salary: $24.69 per hour
Packer
- Average salary: $22.64 per hour
Warehouse Associate
- Average salary: $20.80 per hour
Order Picker
- Average salary: $27.13 per hour
