5 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Buy at Costco

Though it might seem like only yesterday that we were welcoming in 2023 and gearing up to start tackling different New Year's resolutions, before we know it, Valentine's Day will be upon us. And whether you think it's cheesy or not, the reality is that if you're part of a couple, you may feel compelled to shower that special someone in your life with a gift they'll enjoy.

The problem, though, is that Valentine's Day gifts can be expensive. Even a modest box of chocolates from a local specialty store could add to your credit card bill for the month in an uncomfortable way.

The good news, though, is that Costco's shelves are loaded right now with seasonal items that are ideal for Valentine's Day. Here are a few sweet gifts you can purchase that won't break the bank.

1. Godiva Masterpieces dark chocolate hearts

Nothing says "I love you" like chocolate. But let's face it -- you probably can't get away with handing your partner a king-sized Hershey's bar and calling it a day. For Valentine's Day, you may want to step it up a notch and go with Godiva. You can purchase an almost one-pound bag of dark chocolate hearts at Costco right now.

2. Lindt Truffles

Maybe your special someone is a fan of variety when it comes to sweets. Enter this Lindt variety pack of truffles. You'll enjoy over a pound of quality chocolate at a reasonable price point.

3. Tru Fru dark chocolate strawberries

There's nothing like chocolate-covered strawberries to wow your partner on Valentine's Day. Costco is selling a 16-ounce bag that will spare you the trouble of having to make these yourself.

4. Tipiak heart-shaped French macarons

If your partner is a fan of fancy cookies (and who isn't?), then this collection of heart-shaped macarons should make a great gift. It's a nice departure from straight-up chocolate, and it's a great way to show you're creative and economical at the same time. These macarons are available in a 10.6-ounce box right now, with 20 cookies in total.

5. Junior's red velvet cheesecake

Okay, so this is probably more like a gift for two -- one your partner will hopefully share with you in the span of multiple days. But if you like red velvet cake, and you like cheesecake, then scooping up this masterpiece by Junior's is pretty much a no-brainer. You'll get a three-pound cheesecake at what could be around one-quarter of the price you'll pay by ordering this item through Junior's directly.

Don't wait to stock up for Valentine's Day

Chances are, you're not the only person who's panicking over what to get a loved one for Valentine's Day. So if you're willing to give the gift of something sweet, head on over to your local Costco now and scoop up one of these items, or a similar one, before they fly off the shelves.

And even if you don't believe in celebrating Valentine's Day, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to something sweet. And if you can do it at a lower price point, hey, more power to you.

