5 Summer Savings Tips From Dave Ramsey To Use Right Now

Every season ushers in its own special reasons for spending, and summer is no exception. During this period of long, hot days and relaxing, breezy nights, consumers are dishing out money on summer apparel including swimwear, travel accessories and outdoor gear such as grills and firepits.

Fueling the spending frenzy are blowout Fourth of July sales (many of which are lingering well past the holiday weekend) and Amazon Prime Day happening July 16-17.

Everyone should budget for a bit of summer fun, but it’s even more important to budget for saving and investments. Financial guru Dave Ramsey shared some tips for this on Ramsey Solutions around this time last year. Let’s explore five of Ramsey’s recommended ways to trim costs during this easily expensive season.

Have a Garage Sale

Plenty of folks have a plethora of things that they no longer use taking up space in their attics, basements and garages. It’s easy to put off holding a garage sale, but don’t procrastinate any longer.

“Who doesn’t love the extra $100 you can make from pawning off your old stuff?” Ramsey wrote.

Great point! To make the most of your garage sale, spread the word not only via neighborhood flyers, but also on social media, including Facebook Marketplace and local community groups.

Get Serious About Cutting Down on A/C Usage

Summer 2024 could be the hottest summer on record, and it’s understandable that you want and often need to use air conditioning to keep your body regulated in an environment of excessive heat. But there’s a good chance that you can still meet your needs while saving money on this pricey essential.

Ramsey provided readers with the following three tips to save on air conditioning usage costs:

Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day. The shade helps keep things cooler so you can turn the A/C down.

The shade helps keep things cooler so you can turn the A/C down. Shut the doors in your home. Contain cool air rather than waste by keeping all doors in your home closed. As Ramsey noted, keeping the doors closed for rooms nobody is in is especially important because your A/C unit won’t have to work as hard to keep those rooms cool.

Contain cool air rather than waste by keeping all doors in your home closed. As Ramsey noted, keeping the doors closed for rooms nobody is in is especially important because your A/C unit won’t have to work as hard to keep those rooms cool. Caulk your windows and doors. By sealing off even the thinnest slats where outdoor air can slip in through windows and doors, you could save you 20% on your energy bill, Ramsey highlighted.

Buy the Snacks for Your Summer Road Trip Before You Go

Summer is the season of road trippin’. And though road trips can be far more affordable than travel that requires a plane or a train, it’s not a free experience.

You’ll need to dish out money for gas (unless you have an electric vehicle), hotels or Airbnb’s if you need overnight accommodations, meals, and — without question — tons of snacks to enjoy in the car (particularly crucial if you have kids whining, “Are we there yet?” from the backseat).

Don’t waste money at convenience stores on snacks as they hike up prices. Get ahead of the cravings.

“Head to your local grocery store or dollar store and stock up on snacks ahead of time,” Ramsey wrote. “Better yet, buy your snacks in bulk to save even more.”

Pause Your Gym Membership and Get Outdoors for Exercise

A typical gym membership will typically set you back between $40 and $100 per month. Of course, you can spend way more if you’re joining a more specialized gym such as a Pilates studio or a CrossFit facility. It’s important to stay physically fit throughout your life and it can be tough to get a workout outdoors in colder months.

However, Ramsey recommended not canceling your gym membership, but pausing it for the summer. Most gyms will let you do for a limited time if you give them notice in advance.

Hold Off on Certain Big Buys Until Tax-Free Weekends

Here’s a tip you may never have thought about, and it’s especially useful in summer: Don’t make any purchases that may qualify for a tax-free weekend in your state until the unofficial holiday occurs. Back-to-school shopping is one you may definitely want to hold off on until tax-free weekend comes along.

“Check to see if your state (or one near you) offers a tax-free weekend for back-to-school buys,” Ramsey wrote. “If so, wait until then to buy things like school supplies, computers and clothes”

Go here to check out when tax-free holidays are happening in your state, and what categories qualify.

