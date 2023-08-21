5 ‘Strong Buy’ Quantum Computing Stocks You Should Be Loading Up On Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the dynamic realm of technological investment, few areas garner as much attention and promise as quantum computing stocks. As experts continue to unravel the complex potentials of quantum mechanics, there’s a heightened interest in discerning which stocks stand out from the crowd. Enter our comprehensive review of the strong buy quantum computing stocks.

Understanding the best quantum computing stocks becomes paramount for forward-thinking investors in an era where technology rapidly shapes market trajectories. Not just a mere list, we delve deep, sifting through nuances to bring you a holistic perspective. With positive breakthroughs emerging and the occasional setback, being informed can make all the difference. Stay with us as we navigate this quantum realm, revealing the stocks leading the pack and set to redefine our technological future.

IonQ (IONQ)

Source: Amin Van / Shutterstock.com

In the rapidly evolving world of quantum computing stocks, IonQ’s (NYSE:IONQ) trajectory stands out. Remarkably, year to date, it has posted an impressive return of 288%.

On the flip side, the recently announced second-quarter financial results for 2023 provided deeper insights into the company’s financial health. While its revenue surged to $5.5 million, marking a growth of 111%, there are concerns with its net income. Alarmingly, it plunged to a loss of $43.7 million, indicating a dramatic year-on-year change of 2471%. Such figures have invariably caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, yet the narrative is multi-dimensional.

Interestingly, the stock saw an uptick thanks to IonQ’s collaboration announcement with Boston-based Zapata AI for generative artificial intelligence research. This alliance suggests IonQ is taking significant strides beyond quantum computing, indicating an integrated tech approach.

Additionally, its recent agreement with South Korea to promote the local quantum ecosystem showcases the company’s global ambitions. Moreover, as if that’s not commendable enough, the company upped its bookings growth forecast by 25% for fiscal 2023, further solidifying its position in the list of strong buy quantum computing stocks.

As we navigate the complexities of the quantum realm, IonQ continues to position itself at the forefront, crafting a future that promises not just quantum solutions but an integrated technological ecosystem.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Source: Bartlomiej K. Wroblewski / Shutterstock.com

In the expanding world of quantum computing stocks, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is making its presence felt. The company’s stock has skyrocketed with a year-to-date return of 183%. The strong momentum places it among the best quantum computing stocks for investors to monitor.

While the latest earnings report showed a revenue surge of 76% to $3.3 million, the quantum giant grappled with some hurdles. Specifically, its net income slid to a loss of $17 million, with diluted EPS at -$0.13, missing estimates by 44%. Despite these numbers, the resilience of Rigetti’s operations, showcased by a net profit margin drop of just 4%, indicates robust underlying fundamentals.

Transitions in the quantum sector are frequent, yet Rigetti has continued to forge ahead. The recent collaboration between Rigetti and ADIA Lab for quantum machine learning solutions underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and market expansion.

Benchmark’s decision to upgrade Rigetti Computing to a Buy after its Q2 results epitomizes the market’s trust in its strategic direction. For those seeking strong buy quantum computing stocks, Rigetti Computing deserves a closer look. Its growth trajectory and industry collaborations may redefine the company’s future in the quantum computing arena.

Honeywell International (HON)

Source: Shutterstock

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON), the multinational conglomerate, is experiencing a slump this year. Year to date, the stock is down almost 13%. Interestingly, the sluggish price momentum is surprising considering the company’s recent strong performance.

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company reported a strong performance in the second quarter, with revenue climbing to $9.1 billion, a 2% increase from the previous year. Simultaneously, the company’s net income rose to $1.49 billion, an impressive 18% growth, and its diluted EPS increased by 21% to $2.22. Moreover, the net profit margin improved to 16.26%, up from 15.48% the previous year.

Notably, Honeywell has established itself as a leading player as the quantum computing sector rapidly gains momentum. The combination between Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum is the biggest testament to Honeywell’s commitment to quantum computing. Notably, Honeywell estimates the market opportunity for quantum computing to be worth $1 trillion.

At the same time, Honeywell operates in four business lines. These four business lines represent Honeywell’s core businesses and generate most of its revenue. As a result, due to the nature of the business enterprise, it is a relatively safe investment.

Consequently, investors seeking the best quantum computing stocks to watch might find Honeywell’s robust financials and forward guidance appealing.

In addition, with its recent strategic moves, like acquiring head-up display technology for planes from Saab, Honeywell continues diversifying its portfolio, signaling it is gearing up for a future fueled by innovation.

IBM (IBM)

Source: shutterstock.com/LCV

As investors navigate the ever-evolving realm of quantum computing stocks, it’s clear that IBM (NYSE:IBM) stands out as a beacon. In fact, over the past year, its stock has delivered a steady 4% return. IBM is a mature enterprise. Therefore, you cannot expect high volatility from the stock. However, there is a certain degree of confidence you get when investing in this tech giant. In addition, IBM’s strategy positions it well for the quarters to come.

Notably, the company’s recent earnings call revealed some mixed figures. However, there were undeniable bright spots. For instance, IBM’s net income surged by an impressive 14%, and its operating income experienced a significant 29% uptick. Conversely, despite the slight dip in revenue, the earnings per share in June 2023 exceeded expectations by a commendable 9%.

There’s a lot to be excited about on the acquisitions and collaborations front. IBM’s closure of a $4.6 billion Apptio acquisition and its venture to make Meta Platforms LLM available on the watsonx platform exemplify its relentless pursuit of innovation. Meanwhile, the sentiment remains largely positive as Wall Street digests this myriad of developments.

Admittedly, the company’s Q2 revenue might have missed estimates. But the reaffirmation of full-year guidance provides a sturdy ground for optimism. In this context, in a landscape where quantum computing stocks are in vogue, IBM emerges as a strong buy, exemplifying what this futuristic tech sector offers. Therefore, investors would do well to closely watch this behemoth as it continues to shape the digital future.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

Quantum computing stocks have steadily secured the spotlight in the tech sector, and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) isn’t one to be left behind. In fact, despite the stock’s year-to-date drop of 5%, the company’s recent endeavors provide an optimistic outlook. It was encouraging to see D-Wave shares surge, particularly bolstered by new collaborations with the Institute for Quantum Computing.

On the financial front, D-Wave Quantum reported revenue of $1.7 million in its latest earnings. That shows an impressive 25% increase from last year. Conversely, the company recorded a net income loss of $25.9 million. Its net profit margin and operating income have faced a temporary setback. Nevertheless, the potential of quantum computing coupled with D-Wave Quantum’s partnerships could position it as a top quantum computing stock. Thus, investors with a long-term vision might find this time intriguing.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Quantum Computing Stocks You Should Be Loading Up On Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.