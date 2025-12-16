5 Stressful Jobs That Pay Six Figures — Are They Worth It?

Many people think that life gets easier as you make more money, and while that can be true in some contexts, higher earnings can also create new stressors. Sometimes, even the jobs themselves that enable high pay are stressful.

That said, a stressful job can be worth it, not only for financial reasons but also because you may enjoy the high-pressure, fast-paced nature of certain jobs.

“There are high-paying roles that, though stressful, are worth considering if they align with your personality, strengths, lifestyle, and goals,” said Sam DeMase, career expert at ZipRecruiter.

GOBankingRates listed the top five potentially nerve-wracking, well-paying jobs and what it would take to bring home that paycheck.

1. Nurse Anesthetist

A nurse anesthetist is a registered nurse specializing in administering anesthesia. Becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) requires advanced education and training, including a master’s degree from an accredited nurse anesthesia educational program, according to the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

The average CRNA makes a base salary of $234,367, according to Indeed.

“This job often involves long hours and stressful, high-stakes patient situations. It requires someone emotionally adept with strong interpersonal skills. If you are interested in the medical field and patient care and can maintain a steady, calm presence under pressure, this high-paying role is worth exploring,” said DeMase.

2. Sales Executive

Being in sales doesn’t have the life-or-death consequences of medicine, but it can still be stressful.

“In this role, there is significant pressure to hit sales quotas. If you don’t hit them, your compensation is impacted. This is a good job for someone who is commission-motivated and highly self-directed. You also need to be comfortable with rejection and adept at building interpersonal relationships,” said DeMase.

The average base salary is $88,228 per year, according to per Indeed, but you can make multiple times that amount based on your performance. Granted, the salary versus commission and bonus split can vary widely by company, but plenty of sales executives reach well over six figures, especially in high commission fields like tech sales.

3. Management Consultant

Like with sales roles, being a management consultant does have a certain level of comfort in that you’re generally working in an office, instead of facing dangerous conditions. But this type of work, where you help other companies analyze issues like profitability and product-market fit, can still be stressful.

“This is a high-pressure job that involves long hours, exceeding client expectations and working with challenging executive personalities. Those who thrive under pressure and enjoy problem-solving and strategic thinking are well-suited here. If you enjoy navigating tough conversations, persuading others, and driving results, this role could be a good match,” said DeMase.

The average base salary is $102,762 per year, according to Indeed, and you may be able to earn much more, such as through bonuses.

4. Air Traffic Controller

As the recent government shutdown has highlighted, being an air traffic controller can be a stressful job, though the pay tends to be relatively high.



On average, an air traffic controller makes $144,580 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There has long been a shortage of air traffic controllers, which the Federal Aviation Administration is trying to address by hiring at least 8,900 more through 2028.

You don’t need a college degree to become one, but you do need to meet several requirements, like being under 31, and having at least one year of relevant work experience or post-secondary education, or a combination. Plus, there’s extensive training involved.

5. Police Officer

Lastly, being a police officer can be an exhilarating, rewarding job that also pays relatively well. While the national average base salary is $70,589, according to Indeed, many officers make six figures as they gain experience and work overtime. Being an officer in a big city could also mean higher pay.

For example, a full-time police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department starts at a salary of $94,753 per year after graduating the academy and completing a probationary period. Then they get a $4,409 average annual step increase while in the same position, plus a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment, with the top step being $124,236. Plus, there’s bonuses and potential for promotions.

Of course, that pay comes with significant risk, such as to your physical safety and mental health.

Finding the Right Job

Ultimately, there are many ways to earn six figures, although that can come with more stress. Still, some people thrive in stressful situations, and you might enjoy some of these jobs more than one that isn’t as demanding.

“When it comes to determining if the stress is worth the higher pay, use a cost-benefit analysis. This requires intentional self-reflection. To do this, you need to know your boundaries and your short and long-term goals for financial and skill growth,” said DeMase.

“Think critically about your needs, including physical and mental health. Consider your lifestyle and hobbies and whether or not the higher pay is worth the sacrifice. Think about your personal relationships and the time and attention you want to dedicate there,” she added.

“Self-awareness is key here. Be real with yourself. Don’t take on a high-stress job unless you already know you thrive under pressure.”

