5 Strategies to Finance a Rental Property

Investors who want to invest in real estate have different options to finance a rental property. Mortgages are the most common, but there are also portfolio loans, home equity strategies and private lenders to consider. Consulting with a financial advisor who specializes in real estate can help you analyze and manage investments.

How to Finance a Rental Property With Conventional Loans

Conventional loans are not insured by the federal government, so they require stricter qualification criteria. Borrowers need to have a strong credit score, usually above 620, and a debt-to-income ratio around or below 36%. The interest rates on conventional loans can be competitive, but lenders often require a down payment of at least 15-20% for investment properties.

Applicants must provide detailed financial information, including tax returns, pay stubs and proof of other income sources. Lenders will also want to ensure the property has the potential to generate rental income.

One advantage of conventional loans is their flexibility. They can be used for single-family homes, condos and small multi-family units. Additionally, there are no restrictions on the number of properties an investor can finance through conventional loans, allowing for the expansion of an investment portfolio.

How to Finance a Rental Property With an FHA Loan

Federal Housing Administration loans are government-backed loans designed for first-time homebuyers, but they can be used for investment properties. The key stipulation to finance a rental property with one is that the borrower lives in one of the units for any multi-family property (up to four units) at least one year. FHA loans have a lower down payment requirement, often as low as 3.5%, and more lenient credit score criteria when compared with conventional loans.

To qualify, borrowers need to provide their income and employment history, and the property must pass an FHA appraisal to ensure that it meets safety and livability standards. While FHA loans come with mortgage insurance premiums, they can make investment property ownership accessible with less initial capital, which benefits new investors.

Finance Rental Property With HELOCs or Home Equity Loans

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) or a home equity loan can leverage the equity in an existing home to finance a rental property. A HELOC functions like a credit card, offering a revolving line of credit with variable interest rates that's based on the equity built up in your primary residence. This allows investors the flexibility to draw funds as needed to cover expenses related to purchasing or renovating an investment property. A home equity loan provides a lump sum instead, with predictable payments set to fixed terms and interest rates..

To qualify for either option, borrowers usually must have at least 15-20% equity in their home and a solid credit history. Both HELOCs and home equity loans can offer lower interest rates compared to traditional investment property loans, but they also carry the risk of losing your primary residence if you default on the payments.

How to Finance a Rental Property With Private Funding

Financing from individual investors or private lending institutions is often sought by real estate investors who need quick access to capital or those who might not qualify for conventional loans. Private lenders typically focus on the value of the investment property itself rather than the borrower's creditworthiness, and offer flexible terms and a faster approval process.

However, it often comes with higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms, and borrowers may also have to provide a larger down payment. Despite these potential drawbacks, private funding can enable seasoned investors to leverage their expertise and relationships within the real estate community to secure financing for additional rental properties.

How to Finance a Rental Property With Hard Money Lenders

Hard money lenders are often used by investors looking to purchase and quickly rehabilitate properties. Unlike traditional lenders, hard money lenders focus primarily on the property’s value and potential rather than the borrower's credit history or income, as the property serves as the collateral against default. The approval process is typically faster, sometimes within days, allowing investors to act quickly on new opportunities.

However, hard money loans come with higher interest rates and fees when compared with traditional mortgages. Repayment terms are usually shorter, ranging from six months to a few years, which means investors must have a clear exit strategy, such as selling the property or refinancing into a conventional loan.

Bottom Line

Strategies to finance a rental property include obtaining a traditional mortgage, using a home equity line of credit, seeking private financing, or considering partnerships with other investors. While these strategies can help you leverage borrowed money to buy an asset that generates income and appreciates in value over time, you should also note the risk you could take on if the property does not generate enough rental income to cover expenses.

