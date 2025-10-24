5 Stocks You’ll Regret Not Getting Before 2026

With earnings season wrapping up soon, certain companies continue to prove their staying power. They’re leaders in industries with enduring demand, resilient through economic cycles and often backed by dividends that reward investors for patience.

Discover More: Most Experts Say Buy Index Funds. Charles Payne Says Do This Instead

Find Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

If you’re building a portfolio today, these are five stocks — plus one wildcard — that you might seriously regret not owning before the next year rolls around.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Current share price : $450

: $450 Price target: $507 (Yahoo Finance)

Caterpillar has long been synonymous with heavy equipment, but its importance goes far beyond bulldozers and excavators. As countries ramp up spending on infrastructure, energy projects and mining, Caterpillar is often the first beneficiary. The company has shown strength even amid supply chain pressures, and it continues to ride the wave of industrial sector growth.

Yes, tariffs and global demand fluctuations can dent margins in the short term, but Caterpillar’s global presence and strong brand give it pricing power. Investors who buy today are positioning themselves for both dividend income and exposure to massive infrastructure investments that are expected to define the next several years.

Read Next: Self-Made Millionaires Suggest 5 Stocks You Should Never Sell

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Current share price : $473

: $473 Price target: $480

Defense may not be glamorous, but it’s one of the most dependable sectors in the market. Lockheed Martin has a decades-long track record of delivering for shareholders, with a dividend yield close to 3% and consistent annual increases. The company is a cornerstone of U.S. defense spending, producing fighter jets, missile defense systems and space technology that are critical to national security.

In a world marked by geopolitical uncertainty, demand for Lockheed’s products isn’t going anywhere. While defense budgets are subject to politics, Lockheed’s long-term contracts provide stability and visibility into future revenues. For investors looking for a blend of income and resilience, this is a stock that could provide peace of mind all the way through 2026 and beyond.

Eaton (ETN)

Current share price : $363

: $363 Price target: $397

While it doesn’t grab headlines like Tesla or Nvidia, Eaton plays a quiet but crucial role in the global shift toward electrification. The company specializes in power management, such as electrical components, energy-efficient systems and solutions for modernizing the grid. With the world moving rapidly toward renewable energy, electric vehicles and smarter infrastructure, Eaton sits at the intersection of several megatrends.

Its steady demand profile makes it less volatile than other industrials, and its dividend adds income to the growth story. The risks lie in input costs and broader economic slowdowns, but Eaton’s role in building resilient energy systems makes it a stock that could deliver quietly compounding returns for years.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Current share price : $751

: $751 Price target: $888.64

Axon, formerly known as Taser International, has transformed itself into one of the most exciting growth stories in the industrial-tech space. While its stun devices remain a core product, Axon has built a fast-growing ecosystem of body cameras, cloud-based digital evidence management and public safety software. Its recurring revenue model — with annual recurring revenue growing north of 30% year-over-year — shows that its products are sticky and essential for law enforcement agencies.

The stock isn’t cheap, and investors will need to stomach volatility if growth expectations wobble. But Axon has raised revenue guidance consistently, proving that demand is only accelerating. For those who want a slice of high-growth industrial innovation, Axon is a name you’ll likely regret overlooking.

Oracle (ORCL)

Current share price : $301

: $301 Price target: $384

Oracle may not be the first company that comes to mind when you think of cutting-edge tech, but its evolution into a cloud and AI player is paying off. Long a staple in enterprise software and databases, Oracle has been aggressively building its cloud infrastructure business. It also pays a steady dividend, recently set at $0.50 per share, offering investors some income alongside potential growth.

Competition from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google is fierce, but Oracle’s legacy customer base and ongoing shift to the cloud give it a durable foundation. And recent projections show up to 14x growth over the next 5 years in cloud alone. If enterprise AI adoption accelerates — as most analysts expect — Oracle could enjoy a resurgence that makes today’s share price look like a bargain in hindsight.

Wildcard: Coinbase Global (COIN)

Every portfolio needs a little spice, and Coinbase is exactly that. As one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, its fortunes rise and fall with the crypto market. Regulatory uncertainty remains a major headwind, and revenues are still highly tied to trading activity.

But here’s the flip side: If crypto adoption continues to expand, with institutional investors piling in and governments clarifying rules, Coinbase could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Beyond trading, the company is also leaning into custodial services and blockchain infrastructure, which could provide more stable revenue streams. For risk-tolerant investors, ignoring Coinbase could mean missing out on one of the decade’s biggest potential growth stories.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Stocks You’ll Regret Not Getting Before 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.