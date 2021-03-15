5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Bet on Right Away

A basic fundamental analysis is not enough to select stocks that have the potential to generate robust returns. An effective and effortless way to zero in on the right stocks is to follow broker rating upgrades.



Brokers have a deeper insight into companies, sectors and the overall economy. Also, they directly communicate with the top management. Further, brokers painstakingly go through the company’s publicly available documents and attend conference calls.



Moreover, they scrutinize the fundamentals of a company and place them against the current economic backdrop to determine how the stock will fare as an investment option. Hence, by following broker rating upgrades, you can easily find attractive stocks.



Nevertheless, depending just on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. You should also take into account certain other factors to ensure steady returns.

Choosing the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (four weeks) of 1% or more: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must be trading above $5.



Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank equal to #1 or 2: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are the five of the 18 stocks that qualified the screening:



Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH operates as a recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer. This Lincolnshire, IL-based company’s earnings for 2021 are projected to increase 20.5%. The stock, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 11.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Mattel Inc. MAT is the world’s largest manufacturer of toys. Its earnings for 2021 are projected to grow at the rate of 38.9%. The stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 7.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM is a healthcare company, which owns long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, as well as occupational health and physical therapy clinics. This Mechanicsburg, PA-based company’s earnings are projected to increase 18% for 2021. The stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed 33.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Phoenix, AZ, Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. Its earnings for fiscal 2021 are projected to grow at the rate of 26.9%. The stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 20% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products and exterior siding. This Nashville, TN-based company’s earnings for 2021 are projected to increase 37.4%. The stock, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.