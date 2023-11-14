Earnings season is still going on but we’re in the phase when the retailers are about to report.

There have been a smattering of retailers already, but this week we’ll hear from the big box retailers and a lot of niche retail players and we’ll hopefully get a good idea about what is going on with the consumer.

But it’s not only about retailers this week. There will be several important big cap technology companies reporting along with two of China’s big marketplace and entertainment companies.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for years. But several of these companies have outstanding earnings surprise track records.

Will they beat again this quarter?

5 Stocks with Hot Earnings Charts

1. Target Corp. ( TGT )

Target has beat 3 quarters in a row after missing 3 quarters in a row in 2022. Those misses where shocking as Target hadn’t missed since the pandemic began.

Shares of Target have sunk 27.3% year-to-date and are down 58.3% over the last 2 years. Target pays a dividend, currently yielding 4.1%.

Is Target over sold?

2. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW )

Palo Alto Networks has not missed in 5 years. That’s impressive. It’s a true earnings all-star.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are also trading near 5-year highs. It’s up 82% year-to-date and is up 47.6% over the last 2 years.

Palo Alto Networks isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 47.5.

Is Palo Alto Networks priced for perfection?

3. Walmart Inc. ( WMT )

Walmart has beat 5 quarters in a row. It has a great earnings surprise track record, with just 3 misses in the last 5 years.

Walmart shares have been on a roll and are trading near 5-year highs. They’re up 17.2% year-to-date. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 25.8.

Is Walmart too hot to handle heading into earnings?

4. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM )

Williams-Sonoma, the furniture retailer which owns West Elm and Pottery Barn, has beat 3 quarters in a row. It has only missed one time in the last 5 years. Impressive.

After selling off in 2022, Williams-Sonoma shares are up 29% in 2023. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 10.6. Williams-Sonoma is also shareholder friendly, and pays a dividend yielding 2.4%.

Is the housing slowdown already priced into Williams-Sonoma shares?

5. The Gap, Inc. ( GPS )

The Gap has put together 2 big earnings beats in a row. Shares of the Gap sank in 2022 but have staged a mini-rally recently. The Gap is now up 19.5% year-to-date.

The Gap isn’t all that cheap, however, with a forward P/E of 18.6. But it does pay a juicy dividend, currently yielding 4.5%.

It’s got a mix of brands from athleisure in Athleta to a higher price point in Banana Republic.

Is the worst over for the Gap?

