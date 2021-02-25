5 Stocks With High Net Income Ratio to Scoop Up

Profitability analysis is considered as one of the best possible ways to assess the prospects of a company. This analysis is used to identify a profitable company from a loss-making one. In this context, it can be inferred that a profitable company generally has a high level of sales surplus, which will help it to meet all its operating and non-operating costs and still offer high returns.

In this context, it may be wise to invest in shares of a company with a high level of profitability as it normally ensures high returns. As a result, the simplest and most transparent way of checking a company’s profitability is by using accounting ratios. There are a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have selected net income ratio here as it is the most useful and simplest profitability metric.

Net Income Ratio

There are a variety of profit ratios like gross income ratio, operating income ratio, pretax profit margin and net income ratio, which can be used to find out a company’s profit generating abilities. But net income ratio is widely accepted as the most conservative of the above-mentioned ratios.

Net income in simple words is total earnings a company makes after deducting all the expenses from its sales revenues. Net income ratio or net profit margin is a ratio of a company’s net income and sales revenue. A high net income ratio shows that the company is able to effectively manage all its business activities, including production, administration, selling, etc.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is one of our key screening parameters. However, to find out the sure winners, we have added a few additional criteria to arrive at an efficient strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,074 stocks to only 15.

Here are five of the 15 stocks that qualified the screen:

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. VIVO is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies. Its 12-month net profit margin is 23.5%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT is the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. Its 12-month net profit margin is 21.5%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation CZNC is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank. Its 12-month net profit margin is 18.7%.

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG is a provider of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers. Its 12-month net profit margin is 20.6%.

First Bank FRBA is provider of a variety of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. Its 12-month net profit margin is 20.3%.

