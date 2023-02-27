5 Stocks With Amazingly Low EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered as the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at attractive prices. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations.



While P/E enjoys huge popularity among value investors, a less-used and more-complicated metric called EV-to-EBITDA is sometimes viewed as a better alternative. EV-to-EBITDA gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential. It has a more comprehensive approach to valuation.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS, UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX, Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP and Sanofi SNY are some stocks with impressive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute to P/E?

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.



EBITDA, the other component of the multiple, gives a better idea of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.



Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued.



Unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes debt on a company’s balance sheet into account. For this reason, it is typically used to value potential acquisition targets. The ratio shows the amount of debt that the acquirer has to bear. Stocks flaunting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.



Moreover, P/E can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A firm’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. In contrast, EV-to-EBITDA is harder to manipulate and can be used to value companies that have negative net earnings but are positive on the EBITDA front.



EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.



However, EV-to-EBITDA is not devoid of shortcomings and alone cannot conclusively determine a stock’s inherent potential and future performance. The multiple varies across industries and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital expenditure requirements.



Therefore, instead of just relying on EV-to-EBITDA, you can club it with the other major ratios such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to achieve the desired results.

Screening Criteria

Here are the parameters to screen for value stocks:



EV-to-EBITDA 12 Months-Most Recent less than X-Industry Median: A lower EV-to-EBITDA ratio represents a cheaper valuation.



P/E using (F1) less than X-Industry Median: This metric screens stocks that are trading at a discount to their peers.



P/B less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that the stock is undervalued.



P/S less than X-Industry Median: The lower the P/S ratio, the more attractive the stock is, as investors will have to pay a smaller price for the same amount of sales generated by the company.



Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter will help in screening stocks that have growth rates higher than the industry median. This is a meaningful indicator as decent earnings growth always adds to investor optimism.



Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: The addition of this metric ensures that shares can be traded easily.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This parameter will help in screening stocks that are trading at a minimum price of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proven its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to beat adversities and outperform the market.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are our five picks out of the 12 stocks that passed the screen:



JinkoSolar is one of the leading solar module manufacturers, which distributes its solar products to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base globally. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.



JinkoSolar has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 93% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKS’ 2023 earnings has been revised 15.5% upward over the last 60 days.



UFP Industries supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial and construction markets. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFP Industries’ 2023 earnings has been revised 1.1% upward over the past 60 days. UFPI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters at an average of 30.1%.



ASE Technology is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASE Technology’s 2023 earnings has been revised 1.2% upward over the last 60 days. ASX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.5%, on average.



Concrete Pumping Holdings is a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the United States and U.K. markets. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.



Concrete Pumping Holdings has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 24.3% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBCP’s 2023 earnings has been revised 2.2% upward over the last 60 days.



Sanofi manufactures and markets prescription drugs in Europe, the United States and other countries. SNY, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a Value Score of B.



Sanofi has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.2% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNY’s 2023 earnings has been revised 2.1% upward over the last 60 days.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

