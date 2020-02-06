5 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Scale Higher

Investors generally consider 52-week high as a criterion to pick stocks. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners.



However, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculations are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.



In fact, investors might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.



A good stock can maintain the momentum and keep scaling new highs. So, more information on a stock is necessary to understand whether there is scope for further upside.



Here we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks, which borrows from the basics of momentum investing, this technique bets on “buy high, sell higher.”



52-Week High: A Good Indicator



Many a time, stocks hitting a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.



In fact, overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors’ focus (or willingness to pay premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions that encouraged investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.



Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.



Setting the Right Filters



We ran a screen to zero in on 52-week high stocks (trading near the high level) that hold tremendous upside potential. The screen includes parameters to shortlist stocks with strong earnings growth expectations, sturdy value metrics and price momentum.



Moreover, the screen filters stocks that are relatively undervalued compared to their peers, in terms of earnings as well as sales, ensuring continuation of their rally for some time.



Current Price/52 Week High >= .80



This is the ratio between the current price and the highest price at which the stock has traded in the past 52 weeks. A value greater than 0.8 implies that the stock is trading within 20% of its 52-week high range.



% Change Price – 4 Weeks > 0



It ensures that the stock price has moved north over the past four weeks.



% Change Price – 12 Weeks > 0



This metric guarantees a continued upward price momentum for the stock over the past three months as well.



Price/Sales <= XIndMed



The lower, the better.



P/E using F(1) Estimate <= XIndMed



This metric measures the amount an investor puts into a company to obtain one dollar of earnings. It narrows down the list of stocks to those that are undervalued compared to the industry.



One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) >= XIndMed



This helps choose stocks that have higher growth rates than the industry. This is a meaningful indicator, as decent earnings growth adds to investor optimism.



Zacks Rank <=2



No screening is complete without Zacks Rank, which has proved its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to brave adversities and beat the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Current Price >= 5



This parameter will help screen stocks that are trading at $5 or higher.



Volume – 20 days (shares) >= 100000



Inclusion of this metric ensures that there is a substantial volume of shares, so trading is easier.



Here are five of the 30 stocks that made it through the screen:



Hamilton, Bermuda-based Helen of Troy Limited HELE is a leading consumer products player that operates through a diversified portfolio of renowned brands. Helen of Troy operates through three major segments — Housewares, Health & Home and Beauty. The Zacks #1 Ranked player delivered positive earnings surprise of 18.96%, on average, in the previous four quarters.



Based in Arlington, VA, CACI International CACI offers IT applications and infrastructure to improve communications and secure the integrity of information systems and networks, enhance data collection and analysis, and increase efficiency and mission effectiveness. The company’s solutions enrich defense and intelligence capabilities, assure homeland security, improve decision-making, and help customers operate smartly and proficiently. Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, the company delivered positive earnings surprise of 5.61%, on average, in the last four quarters.



Santa Clara, CA-based Intel Corporation INTC is the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company supplies the computing and communications industries with microprocessors and system building blocks that are integral to computers and other connected devices, servers, and networking and communications products. It also offers associated hardware and software products, security products, and services. Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, the company delivered positive earnings surprise of 14.63%, on average, in the last four quarters.



Based in L.A. Guess, Inc. GES designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children, per the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, the company delivered positive earnings surprise of 10.7%, on average, in the last four quarters.



Headquartered in Richfield, MN, Best Buy Company Inc. BBY is a multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, communication, food preparation, wellness, heath, security, appliances and related services. The company operates in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company came up with four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 9.87%, on average, and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



