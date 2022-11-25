5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes Amid Volatility

Although the major U.S. indexes have recovered from the doldrums of the first half of 2022, the overall sentiment of investors remains cautious. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq have registered a negative return of 15.50%, 5.90% and 27.87%, respectively, so far this year.

Domestically, inflation in the United States, which remained the biggest threat to the economy, showed signs of cooling off after the consumer price index recorded a 7.7% increase year over year in October from the pick up of 8.2% in September and 8.3% in August. Investors are still worried about the high interest rate imposed by the Fed.

The Federal Reserve’s ambitious target of 2% is far from met, and market participants are concerned about the high borrowing cost that could cripple the economy and push it toward a recession. Such a situation will undoubtedly impact the business environment and hence stock market returns.

At the same time, global issues, especially, the Russia-Ukraine war, which resulted in global oil and gas scarcity ahead of the chilling winter season, is leaving an indirect impact on the supply-chain disruptions. China’s new COVID-19 breakout is also aggravating volatility in the stock market.

Thus, investors seeking regular income in such an unstable situation may invest in dividend-paying stocks. These dividend stocks have shown profitability due to their proven business model, which helps them stay afloat during adverse economic conditions.

Investing in such matured businesses, investors can expect a regular flow of income along withthe preservation of capital against unexpected price changes. It is often seen that a company that tends to reward its investors with a high dividend payout comparatively outperforms non-dividend-paying stocks during market volatility.

On that note, let us look at companies like Farmers National Banc FMNB, Hormel Foods HRL, Bank7 BSVN, BrownForman ( BF.B ), and Motorola Solutions MSI that have lately hiked their dividend payments.

Farmers National Banc is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Nov 22, FMNB declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.17 a share on Dec 30, 2022. FMNB has a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Over the past five years, FMNB has increased its dividend seven times and its payout ratio at present sits at 32% of earnings. Check Farmers National Banc’s dividend history here.

Hormel Foods is a leading manufacturer as well as marketer of various meat and food products in the U.S. and international markets. This Zacks Rank #3 company manufactures, markets as well as sells the company's various miscellaneous corporate products internationally.

On Nov 21, HRL declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.28 a share on Feb 15, 2023. HRL has a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Over the past five years, HRL has increased its dividend five times and its payout ratio presently sits at 57% of earnings. Check Home Foods’ dividend history here.

Bank7 is the bank holding company. The Zacks Rank #1 company accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services.

On Nov 18, BSVN declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.16 a share on Jan 1, 2023. BSVN has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Over the past five years, BSVN has increased its dividend four times and its payout ratio presently sits at 16% of earnings. Check Bank7’ dividend history here.

BrownForman manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells a wide variety of alcoholic beverages under recognized brands. This Zacks Rank #3 company’s portfolio is well positioned in other high-growth categories with premium and super-premium brands.

On Nov 17, BF.B declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.21 a share on Jan 3, 2023. BF.B has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

In the past five-year period, BF.B has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 41% of earnings. Check BrownForman’s dividend history.

Motorola Solutions is a leading communications equipment manufacturer and has strong market positions in bar code scanning, wireless infrastructure gear and government communications. This Zacks Rank #3 company generally provides services and solutions to the government segments and public safety programs together with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers.

On Nov 17, MSI announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $.88 a share on Dec 14, 2022. MSI has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Over the past five years, MSI has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio now sits at 36% of earnings. Check Motorola Solution’s dividend history here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.