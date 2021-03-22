5 Stocks to Pick as Millennials Drive Investment Trends

Every generation leaves a mark, and just like the baby-boomers who left an impact on America’s capital markets, the millennials are here to write their own story. Per a study by Deloitte, millennials are expected to inherit roughly $24 trillion from baby boomers and older generations over the next 15 years. Hence, these young investors could play a crucial role in the future of investing.

Trends in Investment Decision Making

Millennials, the cohort aged between 24 and 39, have grown up with the Internet and smartphones, and are more inclined toward adapting to new technologies and adjusting to societal and economical shifts. This inclination has pushed millennials to choose online platforms as a more convenient way to invest in the stock market and build a portfolio based on relatable sectors and trends. Let’s see what are the trends that millennials follow while making investment decisions.

Unlike the boomers, millennials have a positive view of socialism and are a supporter of sustainable investing. Being socially aware, they are interested in making a positive impact on the social and environmental aspects with their investments, which the population before them was not much keen on. This cohort is inclined on investing in companies focused on protecting the well-being and financial security of their employees and suppliers, even if they suffer financial losses. Additionally, millennials focus on the environmental aspects of the business and support companies focusing on transformation to green or reducing carbon footprint. Per online investing app Robinhood, a den for young investors, Ford Motor has made it to top six holdings on the platform consistently, after the auto-giant pledged to spend $22 billion on electric vehicles (EV) and an additional $7 billion on autonomous vehicles through 2025.

A report by the Federal Reserve shows that millennials have doubled their assets to achieve more than $10 trillion in value in 2020. However, this generation faces economical obstacles that impact their personal finances. Millennials have lived through two recessions already and have witnessed stagnated wages, layoffs amid rise in living costs that affect their ability to build up wealth. This has also made this generation skeptical, hence their appetite for risky investments is low. They are cautious and prefer to invest more in baskets rather than in a single asset.

5 Top Stock Picks

Currently, millennials are not only earning, in several households they are the primary source of income and also the largest contributor to household finances. And with billions to be inherited, this generation will have a huge role in painting the future of investments on a global scale. Hence, here are five stocks that can match millennials’ investment decision making trends.

iRobot Corporation IRBT designs, builds and sells robots. The company that belongs to the Zacks Industrial Automation and Robotics industry has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 36.7% upward over the past 60 days. The company donates over 12 robots per month to a wide range of organizations and institutions – the equivalent of more than $100,000, as part of charitable support toward the society. iRobot flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is nearly 28% compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s projected earnings growth of 4.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s current-year earnings has been revised 9.5% upward over the past 60 days. Microsoft has been carbon neutral globally since 2012 and commits to being carbon negative by 2030.

Apple Inc. AAPL designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. The company that belongs to the Zacks Computer - Mini computers industry has an expected earnings growth rate of 36.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 11.2% upward over the past 60 days. Apple carries a Zacks Rank #2. All of Apple’s offices, stores and data centres in across 44 countries are powered by 100% renewable electricity sources.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA operates as a visual computing company. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 33.7% compared with the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s projected earnings growth of 15.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 15.1% upward over the past 60 days. Currently, the stock holds a Zacks Rank #2. NVIDIA plans to source 65% renewable energy globally by 2025 and its GPUs are 20 to 25 times more efficient than CPU servers for AI workloads, which helps in reducing carbon footprint.

Tivity Health, Inc. TVTY provides fitness and health products, primarily to seniors and older adults. The company that belongs to the Zacks Medical Servicesindustry has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #2 company’s current-year earnings has been revised 11.1% upward over the past 60 days.

The company is testing the cooler material used in packaging and plans to make it 92% biodegradable within four years. And at least 80% of Tivity Health's paper shipping boxes are made from 100% recycled fibers.

