5 Stocks to Outshine the Booming Investment Bank Industry

Radhika Saraogi Zacks
The Zacks Investment Bank industry is supported by market volatility-driven growth in the trading business, which may not continue for long as volatility is likely to wane once the pandemic and issues related to it stabilize. Also, investments for technological upgrades and business diversification might impede bottom-line growth.

Nonetheless, the industry players will capitalize from improving initial public offerings (IPOs) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, which will keep fueling revenue growth. Thus, some of the industry players like Morgan Stanley (MS), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Evercore (EVR) and Moelis & Company (MC) will benefit from these developments.


