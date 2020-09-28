Markets

5 Stocks to Invest in as Dollar Gets Its Mojo Back

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
two-month high last week increased 0.4% on Sep 25 more-than-two-year low

How to Play Dollar’s Recent Strength?

American Public Education, Inc APEI Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. BAYK Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc CLRB Aqua Metals, Inc AQMS

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. (BAYK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular