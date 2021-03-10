5 Stocks To Buy in the March Market Crash

Markets
In this video, I will talk about the five stocks worth picking up in this March. Most of them have taken a huge hit in the recent market correction. Growth stocks and especially tech stocks have taken the biggest hit during the last couple of weeks.

Today we're going to talk about Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON). I believe that during market corrections you can find great long-term investments and these are just some of the examples of that.

