5 Stocks To Buy in the March Market Crash

In this video, I will talk about the five stocks worth picking up in this March. Most of them have taken a huge hit in the recent market correction. Growth stocks and especially tech stocks have taken the biggest hit during the last couple of weeks.

Today we're going to talk about Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON). I believe that during market corrections you can find great long-term investments and these are just some of the examples of that.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum owns shares of Amazon, Fiverr International, and Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Apple, Fastly, Fiverr International, Peloton Interactive, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool owns shares of Palantir Technologies Inc and recommends the following options: short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple, long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil Rozenbaum is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.