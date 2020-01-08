5 Stocks to Buy as US Service Sector Revs Up in December

The non-manufacturing sector, which accounts for a major portion of the U.S. economy, rose more than expected for the 119th consecutive month in December. On Jan 7, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported that the non-manufacturing index climbed to 55 in the last month of 2019, beating the consensus estimate of 54.5.

The ISM’s survey of service companies that encompass banks, retailers and restaurants rose to a four-month high. The index grew 1.1% over November’s 53.9, reflecting sustained growth in the world's largest economy.

As per ISM survey chair Anthony Nieves, positive economic data in December was a driver of the service sector’s growth. Ebbing of the U.S.-China trade war along with a dovish Federal Reserve that intended to hold rates constant and a 50-year low unemployment rate lent support to the service sector. These positive news on the economic front boosted consumer sentiments and in turn lifted the space. Retailers reported a strong 2019 holiday shopping season, while entertainment, management and health care industries reported strong growth in December.

Sub-indexes of the non-manufacturing index, especially the index for business production rebounded in December, gaining 5.6 points to a record 57.2%. In November 2019, the sub-index had dropped to a nine-year low.

With the U.S.-China trade war ebbing, capacity constraints have eased a bit but respondents in the survey were highly concerned about difficulty in labor resources. Employment in the sector decreased slightly to 55.2 in December compared to November’s 55.5. As per the survey, service firms are facing problems in looking for enough skilled workers to fill empty positions. This is forcing companies to either raise wages to retrain old employees or invest more in automation.

