5 Stocks These Motley Fool Contributors Hate in 2023

Not every stock on the market is a deal for investors right now, and there are some that have further to fall because their business fundamentals are weak and getting weaker. In the video below, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss five stocks they still don't like at the current price.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 3, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian. The Motley Fool recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.