5 Stocks that Win in Any Election Outcome

The election couldn’t really be more stressful. Investors are anxious not only on the investment front, but on the personal front as well. With that in mind, here are five stocks that should do well no matter who ends up in the White House: Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Newmont (NEM), SBA Communications (SBAC), Roper Technologies (ROP), and Carlisle (CSL). Two things that seem likely to do well no matter who wins the election are companies which provide COVID tests and gold. COVID testing is an obvious one—there needs to be more COVID tests available, and faster/better quality tests. Abbott Laboratories has a $5 test that gets results in 15 min and are connected to a mobile app. Gold seems equally likely to do well as inflation concerns are rising alongside the weakening Dollar, growing US debt issuance, and slumping oil prices.

FINSUM: We think ETFs covering large sections of companies who will be in COVID testing are a good buy. Gold seems like a smart bet too given the likely growing US debt and weaker Dollar.

stocks

large cap

election

gold

covid

dollar

