5 Stocks That Can Skyrocket in a Biden Bull Market

Whether you realize it or not, you've been witnessing history over the past 14 months. Investors navigated their way through the fastest bear market decline of at least 30% on record (a 34% loss in the S&P 500 in 33 calendar days), and they've reveled in the greatest bounce-back rally of all time. The widely followed index has gained more than 87% since hitting its low on March 23, 2020.

Yet in spite of the benchmark index closing at a new high on Monday, April 26, further upside may be possible under the Joe Biden administration. An exceptionally dovish Federal Reserve, which has pledged not to hike lending rates for years, coupled with liberal spending from Washington, is fanning the flames of growth for equities.

If an epic Biden bull market continues to take shape, the following five stocks all have the potential to skyrocket.

Salesforce.com

Cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software has been one of the steadiest growth trends is recent years and should remain a double-digit annual growth opportunity for consumer-facing industries moving forward. That makes megacap salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) a no-brainer buy and a company likely to benefit in a big way from a Biden bull market.

CRM solutions are used by businesses to handle simple tasks, such as logging customer information, as well as more complex assignments, like covering service issues, managing marketing campaigns, and intuitively recommending products or services to existing clients. Its software is traditionally used by retailers and other service industries, but it's finding plenty of traction within the financial and healthcare sectors of late.

Salesforce is the most dominant force in the CRM space. According to IDC, it controlled close to 20% of all CRM global-revenue share during the first-half of 2020. That's more than its four closest competitors on a combined basis.

It's also in the midst of acquiring enterprise communications platform Slack Technologies in an all-stock deal, initially valued at $27.7 billion. Assuming it closes, Slack will offer salesforce an opportunity to cross-sell its CRM solutions and reach smaller businesses.

Jushi Holdings

Another industry that offers exceptional potential with Biden in the White House is U.S. cannabis. The one name that really stands out as having a good chance to rocket higher is small-cap multistate operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

Aside from its relatively small stature -- 17 operating locations at the moment -- Jushi is separated from its peers by its focus on limited-license markets. This year, 80% or more of its estimated $205 million to $255 million in sales should come from Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Virginia.

The former two states cap the number of retail licenses they'll issue. Meanwhile, Virginia assigns dispensary licenses based on jurisdiction. Jushi is picking high-dollar markets where competition will be capped so it'll be able to fully develop its brand.

We're also talking about a company that's not afraid to use it cash to make acquisitions. The company has bolstered its presence in Pennsylvania and Virginia via acquisitions and is slowly pushing into California, too. The Golden State is the largest marijuana market in the world by annual sales.

Jushi projects as one of the fastest-growing marijuana stocks while Biden is in office.

First Majestic Silver

Don't sleep on precious-metal miners, either. As the U.S. and global economy rebound, demand for precious metals, including silver, should pick up. That's a recipe for success for First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG).

Although most folks think of silver as poor man's gold, it actually has more real-world applications than gold, especially in the industrial and tech-based settings. With Biden pushing for big spending on clean energy to thwart the effects of climate change, more emphasis than ever will be placed on solar panels and electric vehicles (EV). Silver is a key component in solar panels and in multiple EV components.

More specific to First Majestic, it's the miner with the highest exposure to silver as a percentage of total revenue (about 70%). With the company idling unprofitable mines and focusing its attention on its three lowest-cost assets, it should be able to produce 20.6 million to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces (SEO) in 2021 at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $14.81 to $15.99. This implies a margin of around $11 per SEO, based on the current spot price for silver.

What's more, ongoing improvements at First Majestic's top three mines, coupled with the potential to bring idled mines back online as the price of silver rises, offers production and cash flow expansion opportunities. First Majestic has all the tools needed to blow Wall Street's cash flow per share expectations out of the water this year and beyond.

Ping Identity

Cybersecurity stocks should be not-so-stealthy outperformers in a Biden bull market, as well. As businesses build out their presence online and in the cloud, the onus of protecting enterprise and customer data will fall to third-party providers. That's where Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) comes into play.

Ping specializes in identity-verification solutions that lean on artificial intelligence. This is a fancy way of saying that the company's identity-protection services grow smarter at identifying and responding to threats over time. Because Ping's solutions are primarily catered to the cloud, they're often cheaper and more efficient than on-premises security options.

Although Ping had a tougher year than most security-solutions providers in 2020, it's hard to overlook some of its key metrics -- specifically, its 15% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth last year, as well as the 86% gross margin it's bringing in via subscriptions. It may not be the fastest-growing identity-verification provider, but that's easy to overlook for a company generating double-digit ARR growth with 86% gross margins on its subscriptions (as of Q4 2020).

Whereas most investors are paying 20 or more times sales for cybersecurity stocks, they can scoop up Ping Identity for less than eight times estimated sales in 2021.

Etsy

Finally, specialty e-commerce platform Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) could skyrocket higher if a runaway bull market takes shape under the Biden administration.

Etsy was one of a few dozen companies that really benefited from the coronavirus pandemic. With people choosing to stay home to avoid contracting or spreading the virus, they turned to online retailers to make necessary or feel-good purchases. Last year, the gross merchandise sales transacted on its network more than doubled to $10.28 billion, with net income higher by a cool 264%.

The thing about Etsy is that its platform had staying power before the pandemic and will continue to have staying power long after it's gone. That's because it caters to a personalized or customized shopping experience.

The vast majority of the merchants that make up Etsy's platform are small businesses, and they're often more than willing to go the extra mile to win the business of consumers. This personalized shopping approach isn't something you'll find with other major online retailers.

Furthermore, Etsy has been more than willing to reinvest in its platform to keep consumers engaged and give its merchants the easiest pathway to success. Examples include the introduction of listing videos in 2020, as well as refining the personalized search process for products.

At a $25 billion market cap, Etsy looks like a bargain.

Sean Williams owns shares of First Majestic Silver. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Etsy, Jushi Holdings, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Salesforce.com, and Slack Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

