5 Stocks Set to Start Strong in January and Lead Through 2026

2025 is quickly coming to an end, which means it's time to look ahead to January and the stocks most likely to pop. As it's the first month of the year and trends suggest these stocks will continue moving higher in 2026, they are also good stocks to buy and hold through year’s end. The critical factors for each are their positions in the AI ecosystem and the values presented in Q4 2025. Here’s a look at why.

Advanced Micro Devices on the Brink of a Seismic Shift

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is a good buy in January and for 2025 due to the impending launch of its MI450 product. The launch isn’t expected until the back half of the year; however, between then and now, existing business is accelerating, profitability is improving, and the deal pipeline for MI450 products will increase. What is MI450? It is AMD’s AI-specific GPU lineup, including rack-scale solutions. It is the rack-scale capability that matters, as it is the hurdle for business today and the key to unlocking pent-up GPU demand.

As it stands, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the only GPU provider with rack-scale solutions. When AMD launches MI450, it will immediately move into a new position as NVIDIA’s direct GPU competitor, unlike its current niche one, and drive a triple-digit surge in revenue growth, likely sustained for several quarters.

Micron: The NVIDIA of AI Memory Chips

Micron’s (NASDAQ: MU) Q1 fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) earnings release affirmed its position as the NVIDIA of memory chips. The quarterly performance included hundreds of basis points of revenue outperformance, thousands of basis points of earnings outperformance, record free cash flow, and more impressive guidance, including an expectation for acceleration as the year progresses.

The critical takeaway is the impact on analysts' sentiment, which includes upgrades and price targets increases to extend the trends in place. The consensus sentiment has firmed to a Strong Buy, while the consensus price target, which forecasts new all-time highs, increased by more than 30% overnight, with the high-end pointing to another 25% upside relative to it. Catalysts in 2026 will likely include business strength, outperformance, guidance, and the sentiment trend.

Oracle: This Market Still Hasn’t Figured It Out—Oracle Is a Leading AI Provider

Oracle’s (NYSE: ORCL) stock price has experienced significant volatility in 2025. The driving forces are its AI-related business and uncertainty as to what Oracle’s AI position really is. Simply put, Oracle is on track to be a one-stop AI shop for businesses and enterprises. It is embedding AI throughout its stack, focusing on chip-neutrality to provide services and choice for its clientele.

The critical detail is that Oracle will provide access to all major models, GPU types, and agentic tools across all hyperscale environments, enabling the applications of said models and GPUs. Another factor for investors to consider is the remaining performance obligation, which increased by more than 400% in the third quarter of calendar year 2025. It is a leading indicator, swelling and accelerating, pointing to significant revenue surges as its data centers come online. Oracle is in the process of doubling its DC footprint with completions expected periodically over the next four to eight quarters.

Salesforce: A Hard Bottom Is in Play for This Agentic AI Leader

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) stock struggled in 2025, but a hard bottom became evident late in the year. While sluggishness sapped market appetite, results and guidance indicate acceleration in 2026, and forecasts are too low.

The company’s Einstein AI engine and Agentforce platform not only provide businesses with tools to mine and monetize their data but also use that data to build agentic applications that streamline operations and increase efficiency.

The impact of its Q3 FY2026 release was a firming of sentiment, signalling a shift in market dynamics, and an increased likelihood of a rebound. The consensus forecast, which increased incrementally following the report, points to a 25% upside, with the high end adding 30% to it.

Apple: The AI Outlier

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is considered an AI outlier and a latecomer, having yet to release any significant AI news. However, its core business remains strong, iPhone sales are outperforming, and AI is in this company’s future.

While others are rushing to release whatever AI they can, Apple is likely working hard on an attractive, helpful consumer application. Siri is the apparent choice, already enhanced by ChatGPT, but there are other vectors for this company to pursue.

Apple's analysts' sentiment and forecasts show a steady trend of upgrades and price target raises in 2025, making it one of December's Most Upgraded Stocks with a potential 25% upside and a new all-time high.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.