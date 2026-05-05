5 Stocks Seeking Earnings Perfection This Week

While six out of seven of the Magnificent 7 stocks have now reported earnings, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a lot of prominent companies still to report. There are over 1200 companies expected to report this week in all industries and sectors.

But the technology stocks and the AI Revolution stocks are still in the spotlight. There are semiconductors as well as the AI infrastructure stocks in areas like HVAC, power generation, and construction.

Earnings Perfection: What It Takes to Beat Every Quarter

Four out of five of these stocks have beat every quarter for five years. And the fifth company has only missed once, three years ago.

Beating every quarter is not easy to do. It takes good communication with the covering analysts. It also takes transparency on the business with analysts, journalists, the financial community, and investors.

It also takes luck.

Will these companies keep their streaks alive this quarter?

5 Stocks Seeking Perfection This Week

1. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has a perfect earnings surprise track record over the last 5 years. That’s impressive. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices are up 68.5% year-to-date and are near new highs. Earnings are expected to rise 63% in 2026. Advanced Micro Devices has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 53. Will another beat push it to another round of new highs?

2. Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is also an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. Shares are up 31.7% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to rise 18.8% this year. Arista Networks has a forward P/E of 48.8. Investors are buying the growth. Will Arista Networks beat again this quarter?

3. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is nearly perfect with just one earnings miss in the last 5 years and that was in 2023. It has beat 10 quarters in a row. Tapestry, which has the brands Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, is up 92.1% over the last year. Earnings are expected to jump 26.7% this year. Tapestry is trading with a forward P/E of 22. Will it keep its earnings streak intact?

4. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has a perfect earnings surprise track record over the last 5 years. But despite all those earnings beats, shares have fallen 60.3% in the last 5 years. However, Skyworks Solutions has gained 24.8% in the last month. Earnings are expected to fall 20.7% in 2026. Skyworks Solutions is cheap, with a forward P/E of 14.8. Has Skyworks finally bottomed?

5. Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has not missed in the last 5 years. It’s been one of the hottest stocks over that time. Howmet Aerospace is up 644.6% over the last 5 years. Earnings are expected to rise 21.2% in 2026. Howmet is not cheap. It’s a growth stock. Howmet trades with a forward P/E of 52.4. Will Howmet Aerospace beat again?

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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