5 Stocks With Relative Price Strength in a Record Market

Wall Street’s momentum remains impressive, even after a brief pause following a record-setting run. Major indexes recently touched fresh highs, showing that investors are still willing to look beyond short-term noise such as rising bond yields, elevated oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions. While higher-for-longer interest rates may limit near-term enthusiasm, the broader market continues to draw support from strong earnings and steady economic activity.

A major driver of this resilience has been the continued leadership of large technology companies, especially those investing aggressively in artificial intelligence. Their earnings strength and growth outlook have helped keep sentiment constructive, even as inflation and global uncertainty stay in focus. At the same time, improving confidence around global trade discussions has added another layer of support.

Markets may remain volatile, but the bigger trend still looks constructive. In this kind of environment, relative price strength stands out as a smart strategy, helping investors focus on stocks already showing leadership while broader momentum remains positive.

At this stage, investors would be wise to consider companies such as Pitney Bowes PBI, Chord Energy CHRD, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG Marathon Petroleum MPC and LyondellBasell Industries LYB.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Earnings growth and valuation multiples are indeed important for investors to determine a stock's ability to offer considerable returns. However, these are also essential for determining whether a stock’s price performance is better than its peers or the industry average.

If a stock’s performance is lacking that of the broader groups, despite impressive earnings growth or valuation multiples, then something must be wrong.

It’s always advisable to stay away from these stocks and bet on those that are outperforming their respective industry or benchmark. This is because betting on a winner always proves to be lucrative.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals, indicate room for growth and the best way to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Screening Parameters

Relative % Price change – 12 weeks greater than 0

Relative % Price change – 4 weeks greater than 0

Relative % Price change – 1 week greater than 0

(We have considered those stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 12 weeks, four weeks and one week.)

% Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0:Positive current-quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Zacks Rank equal to 1:Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks — that have returned more than 26% annually over the last 26 years and surpassed the S&P 500 in 23 of the last 26 years — can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5 and Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000:A minimum price of $5 is a good standard to screen low-priced stocks, while a high trading volume would imply adequate liquidity.

VGM Score less than or equal to B:Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

Here are five of the 21 stocks that made it through the screen:

Pitney Bowes:Based in Shelton, CT, Pitney Bowes helps businesses send, track, sort and receive mail and parcels through SendTech and Presort Services. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pitney Bowes’ 2026 earnings has moved up 11%. The company has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of Pitney Bowes indicates 20% growth. It has a market capitalization of roughly 2.1 billion. PBI shares have risen 70.3% in a year.

Chord Energy:It is a Houston-based oil and gas explorer focused entirely on the Williston Basin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of Chord Energy indicates 95.3% growth. CHRD has a VGM Score of B.

The firm has a market capitalization of around $8.4 billion. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chord Energy’s 2026 earnings has gone up 173.3%. CHRD’s shares have gained 56.1% in a year.

BrightSpring Health Services:It is a national home- and community-based healthcare services platform integrating pharmacy and provider care for medically complex patients across Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of BrightSpring indicates 64% growth. BTSG has a VGM Score of B.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring’s 2026 earnings has moved up 9.3%. The company has a market capitalization of $11.2 billion. BTSG shares have gone up 140.2% in a year.

Marathon Petroleum: It is a major independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of Marathon Petroleum indicates 177.3% growth. MPC has a VGM Score of A.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s 2026 earnings has moved up 105.3%. The company has a market capitalization of $74.5 billion. MPC shares have gone up 57.1% in a year.

LyondellBasell Industries:Headquartered in London, UK, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is among the leading plastics, chemical and refining companies globally with operations across 18 countries. The company’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 49.4%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 17.5%. LYB has a VGM Score of B.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LyondellBasell’s 2026 earnings has moved up 187.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of the company indicates 413.5% growth. LYB shares have gained 26.8% in a year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.