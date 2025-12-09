5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap a Likely Year-End Rally

U.S. stock markets have continued their northward journey in 2025 following an impressive rally over the past two years. The three major stock indexes – the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite – are up 12.6%, 16.7% and 22.1%, respectively.

The rally is likely to continue in year-end amid a possible cut in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed this week. Strong personal spending by individuals is likely to boost economic growth in near future.

Consequently, several stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.



Four such stocks are — Owlet Inc. OWLT, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. PANL, Dycom Industries Inc. DY, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP and Strattec Security Corp. STRT.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.



However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.



Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.



Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to 13.



Let’s discuss five out of those 13 stocks here:



Owlet provides a digital parenting platform that aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help them feel calmer and more confident. OWLT provides sock monitors, including Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology that tracks vital signs, such as pulse rate, activity, oxygen level, and sleep patterns,

OWLT also offers BabySat, which is intended for infants with conditions, including respiratory syncytial virus, pneumonia, bronchitis, croup, and other diagnoses, and Owlet Smart Sock, which provides real-time heart rate and oxygen readings in the Owlet Care App.

The stock price of Owlet has soared 57.7% over the past four weeks. it has an expected earnings growth rate of 79.7%, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 27.3% over the last 30 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions operates as a global logistics company. PANL provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. PANL provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. PANL provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors.

The stock price of Pangaea Logistics Solutions has jumped 23% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 30% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

Dycom Industries is a specialty contracting firm operating in the telecom industry. DY provides diverse services such as engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for the cable and telephone companies.

DY is benefiting from the sustained demand for fiber infrastructure, robust activity from long-standing carrier partners and accelerating demand from leading hyperscalers. Although seasonality risks and tariff-related uncertainties may pose risks to project costs and planning in the upcoming period, the infrastructure market tailwinds are pulling up DY’s prospects.

The stock price of Dycom Industries has climbed 22.8% over the past four weeks. it has an expected earnings growth rate of 42.3%, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 36.9% over the last 30 days.

Seanergy Maritime is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner that provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. SHIP’s operating fleet consists of vessels.

The stock price of SHIP has surged 22.2% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 39.1% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 30.9% over the last 30 days.

Strattec Security designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

STRT also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. STRT’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. STRT markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts and non-automotive customers.

The stock price of Strattec Security has advanced 17.4% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of -2.6% for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 23.3% over the last 60 days.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

