5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains

Wall Street has moved mostly sideways so far in June. However, the overall performance of U.S. stock markets remains quite exciting.

A few stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. These have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.



If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.



However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.



Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.



Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to seven.



Let’s discuss five out of these seven stocks:



J.Jill Inc. JILL operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. JILL offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. JILL markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

The stock price of J.Jill has soared 35.9% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.8% for the current year (ending January 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.6% over the last seven days.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOP provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters.

The stock price of KNOP has jumped 32.8% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 742.9% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

Virco Mfg. Corp. VIRC designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by VIRC include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses.

VIRC also sells to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, VIRC has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial.

The stock price of Viroc has climbed 29.7% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.4% for the current year (ending January 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 30 days.

Dycom Industries Inc. DY has been benefiting from strong contributions from acquisitions. DY is seeing significant opportunities, as some major industry participants are deploying wireline networks to offer bandwidth-enabling 1-gigabit speeds using 5G technologies. Also, DY is benefiting from a continuous contract flow despite the prevailing market uncertainties.

DY’s backlog at first-quarter fiscal 2025-end increased year over year. Although lower contributions from three of DY’s top five customers have put pressure on the top line to some extent, strong demand for Lumen, Charter and all other customers is encouraging.

The stock price of Dycom Industries has surged 19.4% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.6% for the current year (ending January 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9% over the last 30 days.

Kirby Corp. KEX is the largest domestic tank barge operator in the United States. KEX is responsible for transporting bulk liquid products (including petrochemicals, black oil and refined products). KEX transports bulk liquid through the Mississippi River System on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway along all three coasts of the United States, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Kirby also rents out various equipment like generators and forklifts so that they can be utilized in industrial markets. This apart, KEX focuses on manufacturing and remanufacturing equipment related to oilfield service. KEX operates in two segments — marine transportation and distribution and services.

The stock price of Kirby has risen 2.9% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 42.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 7.1% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.