5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Gain From the Rally in May

Last month, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — rallied 3%, 5% and 8%, respectively. Currently, all three major stock indexes are trading at their all-time intraday and closing highs.

This rally was primarily driven by a solid first-quarter 2026 earnings season, continuation of artificial intelligence (AI) trade and expectations of a near-term solution to the Middle East geopolitical conflicts.

As a result, several stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. These stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.



Five such stocks are — Digital Turbine Inc. APPS, Vishay Precision Group Inc. VPG, AAON Inc. AAON, Helios Technologies Inc. HLIO and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ASX.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.



Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.



Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to 15.



Let’s discuss five out of those 15 stocks here:



Digital Turbine offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. APPS operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. APPS operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform.

APPS’ products include DT Ignite, a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ, a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace, an application and content store and DT Pay, a content management and mobile payment solution.

The stock price of Digital Turbine has soared 117.8% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 50% for the current year (ending March 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 9.1% over the last seven days.

Vishay Precision Group is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of resistive foil technology products such as resistive sensors, weighing modules, and control systems for a wide variety of applications. VPG provides vertically integrated products and solutions for multiple growing markets in the areas of stress measurement, industrial weighing, and manufacturing process control.

VPG’s product portfolio includes: Bulk Metal foil resistors and sensors, strain gages and instruments, load cells, modules and PhotoStress products. VPG also provides systems to control process weighing in food, chemical, and pharmaceutical plants, force measurement systems used to control web tension in paper mills, roller force in steel mills, and cable tension in winch controls, on-board weighing systems installed in logging and waste-handling trucks, and special scale systems used for aircraft weighing and portable truck weighing.

The stock price of Vishay Precision Group has jumped 104.4% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 28.9% over the last 30 days.

AAON is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. AAON’s products serve the new construction and replacement markets.

AAON has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. AAON operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX.

The stock price of AAON has climbed 50.8% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 65.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 11.5% over the last 30 days.

Helios Technologies is benefiting from sustained order momentum, expanding market reach and improving profitability. HLIO has delivered double-digit order growth for more than a year, with backlog also rising. Growth across both Hydraulics and Electronics segments is driven by infrastructure-related demand, OEM strength and recovery in select end markets.

New product launches are broadening HLIO’s addressable markets, including newer applications such as data center thermal management. At the same time, margin recovery is gaining traction through volume leverage and operational efficiencies. HLIO’s solid cash generation and lower leverage provide flexibility to invest, pursue selective acquisitions and enhance shareholder returns.

The stock price of Helios Technologies has surged 21.9% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.5% over the last 30 days.

ASE Technology is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. ASX operates through Packaging, Testing, and EMS. ASX operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, the United States and Europe.

ASX develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services.

The stock price of ASE Technology has rallied 16.8% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 84.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 36.4% over the last 30 days.

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Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAON, Inc. (AAON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.