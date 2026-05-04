5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Gain From April Rally

U.S. stock markets closed at record highs in April supported by a solid first-quarter 2026 earnings season, continuation of artificial intelligence (AI) trade and expectations of a near-term solution to the Middle East geopolitical conflicts.

The broad market S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 10.4% and 15.3%, respectively, in April, recording their best monthly performance since 2020. Both indexes posted several closing and intra-day highs last month. The Dow advanced 7.1% last month, marking its strongest monthly performance since November 2024.

Several stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. These stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.



Five such stocks are — RCM Technologies Inc. RCMT, BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY, Flowco Holdings Inc. FLOC, BrightSpring Health Services Inc. BTSG and The Gorman-Rupp Co. GRC.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.



Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.



Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to 10.



Let’s discuss five out of those 10 stocks here:



RCM Technologies is a national provider of business, technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in the corporate and government sectors.

RCMT has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCMT's engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management.

The stock price of RCM Technologies has soared 62% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 10.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 8.6% over the last 30 days.

BrainsWay is a commercial-stage medical device company operating in the United States, East Asia, and internationally. BWAY serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry.

BWAY is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The stock price of BWAY has jumped 24.1% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of -13.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Flowco Holdings is a provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. FLOC’s products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions.

FLOC operates in two segments, Production Solutions and Natural Gas Technologies. FLOC is involved in the renting, servicing, and sale of high-pressure gas lifts, conventional gas lifts, and plunger lifts, and in the manufacture and installation of methane abatement technologies that allow producers to reduce methane emissions associated with their wellsite operations. The company also offers digital solutions.

The stock price of Flowco Holdings has climbed 23.1% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of -36.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 71.9% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of healthcare service lines that provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care.

BTSG operates through two segments, Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services. BTSG’s platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

The stock price of BTSG has surged 22% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 50% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5.3% over the last 60 days.

The Gorman-Rupp designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment (pump and motor controls) for use in water, wastewater, construction, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agricultural, fire protection, military and other liquid-handling applications.

GRC offers self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, rotary vein, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

GRC’s products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, chemical processing, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications.

The stock price of The Gorman-Rupp has rallied 21.8% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 21.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 12.1% over the last 30 days.

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Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.