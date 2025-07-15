5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Returns

Wall Street closed at a record-high level despite facing a turbulent first half of 2025. The second quarter of 2025 was the best quarter for U.S. stocks over the past year. Expectations of key trade deals and the dissipation of worries of a near-term recession in the U.S. economy boosted market participants sentiments.

The Fed also indicated two more cuts in the benchmark lending rate in the second half of this year. U.S. stock markets have been continuing their bull run in July too as the broad-market index – the S&P 500 – and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite recorded all-time highs on both intraday and closing basis last week. The blue-chip Dow is just 1.6% away from its all-time high posted in December 2024.

Consequently, a handful of stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.



Five such stocks are — RF Industries Ltd. RFIL, Legacy Education Inc. LGCY, Primoris Services Corp. PRIM, Allot Ltd. ALLT and Euroseas Ltd. ESEA.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.



However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.



Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.



Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to just 10.



Let’s discuss five out of these 10 stocks here:



RF Industries designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. RFIL operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL designs, manufactures, and distributes various coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, custom copper and fiber cable assemblies, complex hybrid fiber optic and power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

The stock price of RF Industries has soared 74% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year (ending October 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.3% over the last 30 days.

Legacy Education provides education services to students, high school graduates, and working parents in the United States. LGCY operates through six academic institutions, all in California, including High Desert Medical College, Central Coast College, Contra Costa Medical Career College, and Integrity College of Health. LGCY offers a wide range of certificate and degree programs to help students achieve their professional goals.

The stock price of Legacy Education has jumped 29.6% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 0.8% for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. PRIM provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. PRIM operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering.

The stock price of Primoris Services has climbed 23.4% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% over the last 30 days.

Allot develops, sells, and markets network intelligence and security solutions in Israel, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. ALLT’s Allot Secure Management platform, which provides end-to-end security management infrastructure, comprises Allot NetworkSecure, Allot HomeSecure, Allot DNSecure, Allot IoTSecure, Allot BusinessSecure, and EndPoint Secure, as well as Allot Secure Cloud.

ALLT also provides Allot DDoS Secure, a solution that provides attack detection and mitigation services, AllotSmart solutions, which include Smart5G, SmartVisibility, SmartTraffic QoE, SmartPCC, SmartSentinel, and Smart NetProtect, that enables telecommunication providers to comply with a range of regulatory requirements targeted to assist governments in securing the public, and Allot NetXplorer, which provides a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting and quality of service policy provisioning.

The stock price of ALLT has surged 19.8% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. ESEA owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. ESEA employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The stock price ESEA has advanced 12.6% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.4% over the last 60 days.

