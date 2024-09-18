5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Portfolio

The September syndrome is already visible in U.S. stock markets. Known as the worst-performing month for Wall Street, the situation remains challenging this year, too. Major stock indexes suffered significant losses in the first week of this month. However, last week, was the best for these indexes in 2024.



Consequently, a handful of stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.



Five such stocks are - Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. IDR, Limbach Holdings Inc. LMB, Sezzle Inc. SEZL and BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY.



If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.



However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.



Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.



Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to 13.



Let’s discuss five out of these 13 stocks:



Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN is a less-lethal self-defense technology company, engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of less-lethal personal security solutions in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada.



BYRN’s products include handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers designed for use by consumers and professional security customers without the need for a background check or firearms license; projectiles, including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds; self-defense aerosol products comprising Byrna Bad Guy Repellent, and accessories and related safety products, such as Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparel.



The stock price of Byrna Technologies has jumped 49.3% in the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. IDR is a resource-based company, engaged in exploring developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho.

IDR’s portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho, approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent unpatented mineral property located within the MGB, rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmonand early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

The stock price of Idaho Strategic Resources has climbed 34% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

Limbach Holdings Inc. LMB operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. LMB operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. LMB is engaged in construction and renovation projects that primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

LMB also provides critical system repair, MEP infrastructure projects, maintenance contracts, building automation upgrades, data-driven insights, and program management services.

The stock price of Limbach Holdings has surged 19.63% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 38.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 2.5% over the last 30 days.

Sezzle Inc. SEZL operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. SEZL provides its proprietary payments solution in-store and at online retail stores that connects consumers with merchants.



SEZL also offers the Sezzle Platform, which provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time.



The stock price of Sezzle has appreciated 17.1% in the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 37.2% over the last 60 days.

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. BWAY serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry.

BWAY offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post-stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

The stock price of BrainsWay has advanced 11.4% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has increased more than 100% over the last 60 days.

