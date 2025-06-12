5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Amid Wall Street Rally

U.S. stock markets are back on a northward trajectory after witnessing volatility in the last couple of months. The broad-market benchmark — the S&P 500 — is hovering around its all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the blue-chip Dow have also been in positive territory year to date.



The ongoing trade and tariff-related negotiations between the United States and China, stability in the U.S. labor market and a systematically declining inflation rate have bolstered market participants sentiment in risky assets like equities.



Consequently, a handful of stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Five such stocks are — Sezzle Inc. SEZL, Dycom Industries Inc. DY, Tutor Perini Corp. TPC, Limbach Holdings Inc. LMB and Northrim BanCorp Inc. NRIM.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.



However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.



Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero: This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10: This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock’s future performance.



Current Price greater than 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85%: This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to just nine.



Let’s discuss five out of these nine stocks here:



Sezzle operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. SEZL provides its proprietary payments solution in-store and at online retail stores that connect consumers with merchants.



SEZL also offers the Sezzle Platform, which provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale, allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time.



The stock price of Sezzle has jumped 35.7% in the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 76.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 46.6% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Contract revenues and adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line grew 10.2% year over year, driven by strong contributions from AT&T and all other customers. DY is benefiting from the execution of fiber-to-the-home programs, maintenance and operations services, and contributions from fiber infrastructure projects for hyperscalers.

Owing to the favorable demand outlook and the upbeat fiscal first-quarter results, DY raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2026. Although customer concentration and tariff-related uncertainties may pose risks to project costs and planning, the tailwinds for DY are expected to counter the risks to a great extent.

The stock price of Dycom Industries has climbed 20.3% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 30 days.

Tutor Perini provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. TPC operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment is engaged in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure.

The Building segment of TPC offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology.

The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. TPC’s Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations.

The stock price of Tutor Perini has surged 12.8% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. LMB operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. LMB is engaged in construction and renovation projects that primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

LMB also provides critical system repair, MEP infrastructure projects, maintenance contracts, building automation upgrades, data-driven insights, and program management services.

The stock price of Limbach Holdings has advanced 10.8% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 21.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp operates as a commercial bank providing commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. NRIM operates through three segments: Community Banking, Home Mortgage Lending, and Specialty Finance.

NRIM offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

NRIM also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short and medium-term working capital.

The stock price of Northrim BanCorp has risen 4.9% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 45.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 20% over the last 30 days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.