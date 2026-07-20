5 Stocks Quietly Trading Near All-Time Highs While Everyone Watches the AI Drama

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed Friday within half a percent of its all-time high. Altria (NYSE: MO) closed a stone's throw away from its 52-week high, roughly 1.6% away from the key level. JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) is pressing near record levels, quickly closing in on a $1 trillion valuation. But if none of that sounds familiar, it is because almost nobody is talking about it.

The market's attention has been locked on the correction ripping through the AI trade, and understandably so, given how far and fast the sector's leaders have fallen from their peaks. But markets rarely reward the crowd for staring at the same story. While the drama unfolds, a group of blue-chips spanning healthcare, tobacco, beverages, banking, and consumer technology has been quietly grinding to new highs, with several reporting earnings in the next two weeks.

Last week alone, while a tech sell-off hit the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, financials and other defensive groups gained ground. Here are five stocks making highs in the shadows, and why each is worth attention now.

Johnson & Johnson: A Blowout Quarter Nobody Noticed

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) just delivered one of the strongest reports of the season thus far, and it barely made a ripple outside healthcare circles. The company beat on both revenue and earnings on July 15, raised its full-year guidance, and collected a round of analyst price target increases.

It was followed days later by a spine technology acquisition and FDA clearance for a new heart device. The stock is up close to 22% year-to-date, sitting roughly 6% below its 52-week high of $269.43. The recent dip from its 52-week peak is beginning to look like a potential buying opportunity, though. Following its results, the stock is holding up above prior resistance near $250. If it confirms this area as newfound support, a fresh leg higher could follow thereafter.

The fundamentals are exactly what defensive capital looks for. A stellar Q2 report and forward guidance, a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) under 22, a 2.2% yield backed by more than six decades of consecutive dividend increases, and a beta of just 0.24, the lowest of any name on this list. J&J scores in the 90th percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank. The talc litigation remains the known overhang to monitor, but with a consensus Moderate Buy rating from 26 analysts, the market's quiet accumulation of this name tells its own story.

Altria: The Best-Performing Boring Stock

Altria might be the least glamorous stock on this list, and it has quietly outperformed almost everything outside the AI complex this year. Shares are up close to 28% year to date, closing Friday within roughly 2% of a fresh 52-week high hit earlier last week. Notably, the stock rose over 2% last week while the broader market fell, the textbook definition of relative strength.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s positioning is classically bullish, following a multi-month sideways consolidation near its 52-week high. For the higher-timeframe breakout to be all but confirmed, the stock will need to convincingly clear its 52-week high near $75.

The fundamental case has improved, too. New FDA rule proposals targeting foreign tobacco manufacturers were flagged this week as a direct tailwind for Altria's domestic franchise. Several analysts have taken bullish action this month so far, with analysts from Weiss Ratings and UBS Group rating the stock as a Buy and UBS boosting its target from $76 to $79.

The stock still trades at just 13 times forward earnings while paying a 5.7% yield backed by over 55 consecutive years of dividend increases. One important factor for potential investors to note, however, is that the consensus rating remains Hold, with a price target below the current price. Earnings arrive on July 30 for the defensive giant, a potential catalyst that could re-rate targets.

Coca-Cola: A Dividend King Marching Higher

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has spent 2026 doing what it does best: quietly compounding. The stock is up almost 17% year-to-date, trading near $81.50, and has recently reached a new 52-week high of $85.68.

Last Thursday brought a rare stumble, with shares dipping almost 5% after a ransomware attack forced a temporary halt to production at its Fairlife dairy operation. That headline is worth watching, but notably for investors, it is an operational disruption, not a demand story.

The underlying quality here remains elite for the global beverage giant. Coca-Cola scores in the 93rd percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank, ranking 14th out of 148 consumer staples stocks, with trailing 12-month net margins near 28% and a return on equity above 40%. The 2.6% yield is backed by 64 consecutive years of dividend increases, and the beta of 0.34 makes it one of the steadiest large caps in the market. The consensus price target of $88.81 across 16 analysts implies almost 9% upside, and earnings arrive on July 28, a significant near-term catalyst to watch.

JPMorgan Chase: Record Highs and a $1 Trillion Milestone in Sight

JPMorgan Chase is the clearest example of where the rotating capital has been going. Financials were among the strongest groups during last week's tech sell-off, and JPMorgan enters the new week near $342, about 3% below its 52-week high of $351.24. With a market cap of almost $915 billion, that puts a $1 trillion valuation, unprecedented for a U.S. bank, within reach.

The Q2 report on July 14 provided fresh support to JPM's bullish price action.

Revenue of $58 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $6.14 both topped expectations, driven by strong loan growth, prompting a round of upward analyst price targets and a likelihood of a double-digit dividend increase in September.

At about 15 times earnings, JPMorgan remains one of the cheapest names on this list despite being arguably the best-run bank in the world. It scores in the 91st percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank with a healthy short interest score and strong dividend strength score.

When the highest-quality financial in America is pressing all-time highs while growth stocks correct, it says something about where institutional money is moving.

Apple: The Mega-Cap Tech Exception at All-Time Highs

Apple is the fascinating outlier on this list, an almost $4.9 trillion technology company trading at all-time highs while the rest of big tech corrects. The stock closed Friday at $333.35, within half a percent of its record high, and is up about 23% year-to-date.

While the market debates AI CapEx and chip valuations, Apple has quietly become a perceived safe haven within technology, helped by reports of massive capital flows shifting toward it and by its steadier, services-driven earnings profile.

The setup heading into its July 30 Q3 earnings report carries genuine tension, though. Apple's AI monetization thesis faces its biggest test yet, with rising component costs and a forward multiple near 38 giving skeptics ammunition. The consensus price target of $322.43 now sits below the share price, while several insiders have been selling over the prior 12 months. But with close to $112 billion in trailing 12-month net income, and a strong dividend rating, Apple has earned its premium the old-fashioned way. Whether it can defend record highs through earnings is one of the more important questions of the next two weeks.

The Quiet Trade Is Working

One important takeaway stands out from the above. While the market's attention is fixated on the AI drama, capital has been rotating steadily into quality, income, and durability, and for many names it has been paying off. Two Dividend Kings, the nation's premier bank, healthcare's most reliable blue chip, and one of the world's largest companies are all at or near their highs, most with earnings arriving within the next two weeks. In that regard, momentum and safety are not always opposites. Right now, some of the market's best momentum is hiding in its safest names.

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