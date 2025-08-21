5 Stocks To Provide Stable Income Amid Trump’s Trade Policies, According to Experts

Investors don’t like uncertainty, and President Donald Trump has provided plenty of it in the first year of his second term. Reciprocal tariffs, delays and alliances are some of the many events that have become common in this entertaining soap opera.

Some investors like the volatility. People who bought the April dip were greatly rewarded, but other investors prefer stability. This group of investors is willing to sacrifice high long-term gains for less risk and more certainty. They want stable cash flow and low volatility in their portfolios, and this desire tends to pick up momentum for anyone who is approaching retirement.

Luckily, some of the top experts have tipped investors off on promising stocks to buy amid Trump’s trade policies. These are some of the stocks that the experts have been recommending lately.

Duke Energy (DUK)

The energy industry has plenty of high-yield stocks that have built-in tariff resistance. Alex Tsepaev, chief strategy officer at B2PRIME Group, explains why Duke Energy can help investors who don’t want to deal with tariff drama.

“This is a pure-play U.S. utility, because nearly all of its revenue comes from regulated electricity and U.S. domestic gas service,” Tsepaev said. “The most inspiring thing is that it has paid dividends for almost a century (98 straight years), and trades with a beta far below the market. So, when tariff tensions amplify, your power bill literally doesn’t change.”

BP PLC (BP)

Vince Stanzione, a self-made multimillionaire with over 37 years of experience in business, investing and trading, mentions another energy stock that investors may want to keep on their radars: BP. Even though it hasn’t performed well in recent years, a change in leadership may lead to meaningful gains on top of a high yield.

“BP is a global energy company that, in recent years, has been a poor performer due to weak management and pivoting away from the core oil and gas business to renewables, which has been a poor move,” Stanzione explains. “Fortunately, BP is now going back to its core business, has a new CEO, and the stock is up around 16% so far this year, and pays a dividend yield of around 6% — which has room to move higher. The stock is on a P/E of around 12.”

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU)

Tariffs can lead to higher prices, but that’s not bad news for every asset. Gold is a valuable inflation hedge that can rise due to tariffs and uncertainty. Stanzione makes the case for a gold mining stock that may outperform the S&P 500 if tariffs heat up.

“Anglogold is one of the world’s largest gold miners and is having a great year, up over 130% so far this year, thanks to higher gold prices,” he noted. “The company pays around 4% a year dividend, but this can also be increased. Forward P/E is 9, so it is also a fairly low valuation.”

Verizon (VZ)

Tsepaev also pinpointed Verizon as another compelling opportunity that has almost all of its revenue shielded from tariffs.

“Verizon yields over 6% and has raised its dividend for 18 years straight. More than 90% of its revenue is domestic wireless and broadband, which can’t be affected by tariffs,” he said. “With a payout ratio of over 65% of free cash flow, the dividend looks well covered, while we could see double-digit growth on the stock itself.”

Pepsi (PEP)

Tsepaev’s last recommendation is Pepsi stock for its high yield and durability. He mentioned that even if exporters lose traction, Americans will still turn on the lights, pay their phone bills and buy soda. Here’s his analysis of Pepsi stock.

“Nearly half of its sellers are U.S.-based, and, historically, staples have been pushing through tariff costs without much hit to volumes,” according to Tsepaev. “Pepsi has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years and currently yields 3.8%. When the world faces policy shocks, that kind of track record matters.”

