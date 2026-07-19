5 Stocks Poised to Outperform With Their Best Growth Still Ahead

Key Points

These five industrial companies pair strong balance sheets with powerful AI and electrification growth tailwinds.

Low debt and healthy cash reserves give each business flexibility to invest through economic cycles.

Rich valuations warrant patience, but long-term infrastructure demand could support years of continued growth.

10 stocks we like better than Powell Industries ›

The most durable growth stories for companies usually share two traits: a powerful tailwind pushing demand higher, and a balance sheet strong enough to fund expansion without leaning on debt or diluting shareholders. The five industrial companies featured below have both.

Each of these companies is riding the enormous build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and the electrification of the power grid, and each carries plenty of cash and little debt, suggesting their best growth may still be ahead.

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Let's take a closer look at these five industrial stocks and see if there is investment potential in any of them.

1. GE Vernova

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) makes the gas turbines, grid equipment, and electrification gear the world needs to power AI. Its financial footing is enviable, with a cash balance above $10 billion and minimal debt, and free cash flow recently quadrupled from the prior year. Backlog has swelled past $160 billion, and its electrification segment booked more data center equipment orders in a single quarter than in all of the prior year. That cash cushion lets it invest, buy back stock, and pay a dividend all at once.

2. Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) builds the power and cooling systems that keep dense AI server racks from overheating, making it a direct beneficiary of every new data center. Its backlog has ballooned to around $15 billion, and it generates strong free cash flow while carrying modest leverage of roughly half its annual earnings. It recently refinanced into investment-grade bonds, which lowers its borrowing costs and stretches out maturities. In short, it is funding a boom largely from its own cash.

3. Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) handles the mechanical and electrical work, especially heating and cooling, that data centers and factories cannot open without. Roughly half of its revenue now comes from technology and data center projects, its backlog has climbed toward record levels, and the business generates more than a billion dollars in operating cash flow a year. With a lightly leveraged balance sheet, Comfort Systems can continue to acquire smaller firms and expand capacity as demand outpaces supply.

4. Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ: STRL) prepares the ground for data centers and semiconductor plants, doing the site development that comes before the concrete. It holds more cash than debt, a net cash position that gives it real flexibility, and its combined backlog has jumped well over 100% as mission-critical projects pile up, including a major semiconductor campus. A clean balance sheet is exactly what you want in a company scaling this fast.

5. Powell Industries

Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) is the smallest name here and arguably the most pristine financially. The provider of electrical equipment and services carries hundreds of millions in cash and short-term investments with no drawn debt at all, a genuine fortress balance sheet. New orders recently surged nearly 100%, backlog hit a record, and it landed the largest data center order in its history, worth more than $400 million. For a company its size, that is a step-change in demand.

Quality ways to play a durable trend

A word of caution before you get too excited. All five of these companies are tied to the same theme, the AI and electrification build-out, which means a slowdown in data center spending would hit them all together. Their stocks have also run up over the last couple of years as investors have caught on, so valuations are no longer cheap, and industrials are cyclical by nature. Strong balance sheets reduce the risk of a stumble becoming a disaster, but they do not make the stocks immune to a downturn.

What ties these five together is financial strength meeting a long runway. I love low-debt companies. GE Vernova, Vertiv, Comfort Systems, Sterling Infrastructure, and Powell Industries all have the cash to invest and the balance sheets to weather bumps while demand for power and data center infrastructure keeps climbing. I would treat them as quality ways to play a durable trend, mindful that the valuations demand patience and the cycle will not rise forever.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Comfort Systems USA, GE Vernova, Sterling Infrastructure, and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.