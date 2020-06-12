5 Stocks on Radar as Return-to-Work Solutions Gain Prominence

With economies starting to re-open and lockdowns gradually giving way to unlock phases, return-to-work solutions are becoming an integral part of the “new normal” as enterprises slowly usher employees back to workplaces. The coronavirus crisis has spurred demand for business-continuity programs and solutions to cope with the changing work environment.



Per a new survey led by OnePoll on behalf of Citrix Systems CTXS, 64% of 2,000 US office workers polled are anxious to return to their workspace in spite of the easing out of shelter-in-place orders and rise in safety measures. The employees “want to be sure that they are not putting themselves or their families at risk and employers must factor this into their plans."



In this regard, the demand for a monitoring tool with effective database management of employee healthcare to test for COVID-19 symptoms is likely to increase among employers to ensure a safer workspace.



Notably, tech companies are leaving no stone unturned to capitalize on these emerging business opportunities due to the constantly changing workspace culture in the wake of the pandemic.



Some of the tech companies, including Microsoft MSFT, are even partnering healthcare players to devise return-to-work solutions that ensure the safety of employees and aid the enterprises to boost business recovery.



Moreover, the enterprises are now increasingly adopting precautionary measures required to verify that workspace is safe for employees, with the help of new return-to-work solutions delivered by tech players.



Although the work-from-home wave is likely to be the norm for quite some time, we cannot ignore the importance that return-to-work solutions will gain in the days ahead as people try to get accustomed to the new environment.



Here, we focus on five tech companies that are well poised to gain from the already released return-to-work offerings, in a bid to aid enterprises boost business outcomes amid the pandemic. Markedly, each of the companies has outperformed the S&P 500 index on a year-to-date basis.



Year-to-Date Price Performance







5 Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist



Everbridge EVBG rolled out the COVID-19 “Return to Work” software solution that enables organizations in managing the complexity of diverse city, state, and country guidelines and mandates as it is prepares to bring back employees to the workplace. The solution also ensures compliance with a full audit trail.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has narrowed from a loss of 76 cents per share to a loss of 24 cents per share over the last 60 days. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ServiceNow NOW has unveiled a four-app suite and dashboard “Safe Workplace.” The suite is designed to help organizations in managing essential steps for returning employees to the workplace, while ensuring everyone’s health and safety.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.5% to $4.24 per share in the past 30 days.



Domo’s DOMO new "Get Back to Work Command Center" enables enterprises to protect employees by leveraging data to enhance decision making on emerging issues.



The company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is well poised to benefit from strength in its data visualization, drag-and-drop ETL tools, embedded analytics, and app development solutions.



Further, the consensus mark for current-year sales suggests year-over-year growth of 11.6%.



Microsoft’s collaboration with UnitedHealth Group UNH with an aim to introduce ProtectWell Protocol and App, places it in the list. The ProtectWell framework, integrated with COVID-19 symptom screening capabilities, will aid employers in bringing employees back to workplace in a secure setting.



The latest ProtectWell app is driven by Microsoft Azure, AI and analytics solutions, and UnitedHealth Group’s clinical and data analytics expertise. The app also leverages Microsoft’s Healthcare Bot service. Markedly, the healthcare bot is finding immense application for AI-assisted triaging of COVID-19 symptoms globally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved north by 2.2% to $5.69 per share in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Pegasystems PEGA, a Zacks Rank #3 stock, has rolled out COVID-19 Employee Safety and Business Continuity Tracker app to help customers track the spread of coronavirus among employees. The app, which offers clients with a live dashboard that shows the extent of COVID-19 exposure in their employees and the operational impact it may have on the business, can be availed on the Pega platform.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has narrowed from a loss of 11 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share over the last 30 days.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.