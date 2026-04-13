5 Stocks Leading the Market's Rebound: The AI Connectivity Trade

While the broader market has spent much of 2026 fighting through a correction and uncertainty, a handful of stocks have not only held their ground but delivered extraordinary year-to-date (YTD) gains. And when you look at the five names leading the charge, a clear and compelling theme emerges. Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), Corning (NYSE: GLW), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) span different corners of the technology landscape, but they are all beneficiaries of the same powerful underlying force: the relentless buildout of AI infrastructure.

Three of the five are directly tied to the surging demand for optical networking and fiber connectivity that powers modern data centers. One is a pure-play AI cloud provider. And one is staging one of the most dramatic turnaround stories in semiconductor history. Together, these five stocks represent some of the most powerful momentum plays in the market right now.

Nebius Group: Pure-Play AI Cloud Up Nearly 73% YTD

Nebius Group is an AI-centric cloud infrastructure company that offers GPU compute, machine learning solutions, and a growing suite of AI-native services, including its Toloka AI data annotation platform. As enterprise demand for AI compute continues to outpace available supply, Nebius has been one of the clearest beneficiaries.

The stock is up over 70% year to date, surging from the mid-$80s at the start of the year to a new all-time high close of $144.97 on April 10. NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) $2 billion strategic investment in the company, announced in March, was a powerful endorsement that accelerated the stock's momentum and triggered a breakout from a multi-month consolidation. Management has reiterated its ambitious 2026 ARR target of $7 billion to $9 billion in its most recent quarterly results.

And the sentiment among the pros is overwhelmingly bullish. Institutions have been significant buyers over the last 12 months, with almost $6 billion in inflows versus close to $2 billion in outflows. Analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $154.75, implying healthy upside potential.

Corning: The Fiber Backbone of AI, Up Close to 95% YTD

Corning is one of the most surprising outperformers of the year, with the stock up over 90% year to date, thanks largely to its 2025 Q4 results and commentary. The company manufactures specialty glass, ceramics, and optical fiber, and it is the optical fiber business that has been the primary catalyst for the rally.

As hyperscalers race to build and expand AI data centers at unprecedented scale, demand for optical fiber connectivity has exploded. Corning is the dominant global supplier of that fiber, making it a critical and often overlooked piece of the AI infrastructure stack. In Q4 2025, Corning reported earnings per share (EPS) of 72 cents, beating estimates, with revenue up 13.9% year over year. Earnings are expected to grow 17.17% in the coming year to $2.73 per share. The company also announced a multi-year agreement with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), for up to $6 billion, to supply Gen‑AI high‑density fiber/cable/connectivity.

Analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating, though the stock's rapid run has pushed it well ahead of the consensus price target, reflecting how quickly the market has repriced this AI infrastructure angle.

Ciena: The Optical Networking Leader Up 100 % YTD

Ciena designs and sells networking hardware, software, and services. The company has a particular focus on optical transport and switching systems used by telecommunications companies and hyperscalers. It sits at a critical junction in the AI data center supply chain, providing the high-speed optical networking equipment that moves vast amounts of data between servers, storage, and the outside world.

The stock has surged by more than 100% year to date, driven by a stunning fiscal Q1 2026 earnings report and major sector tailwinds and momentum. In its Q1 report, the company announced total revenue of $1.43 billion, up 33% year over year, with cloud revenue surging 75% to $599 million.

Multiple analysts raised price targets following the report, with TD Cowen initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $425 price target, and Stifel Nicolaus raising its target to $430 from $320. Institutions have been perfectly positioned to benefit from the surge, with current institutional ownership in the stock sitting at an impressive 92%. Over the prior 12 months, over $9 billion has flown into the stock from institutions versus close to $5 billion in outflows.

Applied Optoelectronics: The Transceiver Specialist Up Over 300% YTD

Applied Optoelectronics is the most explosive performer on this list, with shares surging approximately 332% YTD as of market close on April 10. The company designs and manufactures optical transceivers and components used in data center networking, cable television, and fiber-to-the-home deployments. Its products are the physical hardware that converts electrical signals into light for transmission across optical fiber networks, a function that is absolutely critical to AI data center interconnects at scale.

The company's growth was fueled by surging demand for its 800G and 1.6T transceiver products from hyperscalers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). For 2026, management is targeting over $1 billion in revenue, more than double the $455 million generated in 2025, alongside over $120 million in non-GAAP operating profit.

However, given the immense surge higher and some negative sentiment surrounding execution risks, concentration, and investment risk, the consensus analyst price target is extremely conservative. In total, the stock has a consensus Hold rating, and the consensus price target of $52.80 forecasts almost 65% downside potential. Whilst there’s no denying the stock's momentum and outperformance on the year, that significant disconnect between the market and analysts’ consensus target might raise some eyebrows.

Intel: The Turnaround Story Up Nearly 70% YTD

Intel is the most complex story on this list, but also one of the most compelling and impressive. After years of losing ground to rivals in both manufacturing and market share, the semiconductor giant appears to be at a genuine inflection point. The stock has surged by close to 70% year to date and by over 200% over the prior 12 months, powered by a series of meaningful catalysts.

Its 18A process node, equivalent to 1.8 nanometers, has reached high-volume manufacturing at its Arizona fab, a development many analysts had doubted was possible on this timeline.

NVIDIA made a $5 billion strategic investment in Intel's foundry business. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced a major multi-year partnership for AI data centers. And most recently, Intel joined Elon Musk's Terafab AI chip project, sending the stock surging over 11% in a single session.

The Data Center and AI segment delivered its fastest sequential growth in a decade in Q4 2025, and the company’s Q4 2025 revenue, EPS, and gross margins were all above expectations. The results and the company’s continued turnaround were driven by AI, which the company said was creating significant opportunities across its portfolio. From a technical perspective, however, the bulls may want to be slightly cautious as the stock is now trading with an elevated RSI as it approaches major resistance in the mid-$60s.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.