5 Stocks Investors Should Watch This Fall

The stock markets have been more than a little choppy in 2025, with a massive sell-off in April giving way to a series of rallies that pushed the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq to record highs.

Things might finally calm down this fall — unless they don’t. The fall market can be a “complex” one that features both opportunities and threats, according to Maiane Cassanego, a currency expert at InternationalMoneyTransfer.com whose work includes monitoring investments. “Some stocks are ripe for a breakout and some are ripe for a correction,” Cassanego told GOBankingRates.

Here are five stocks investors should keep an eye on this fall — for positive and negative reasons.

American Express (AXP)

Closing price on Sept. 8: $325.41

$325.41 Year-to-date gain/loss: 9.04%

American Express is a steady if unspectacular performer — which is plenty good enough to make it Berkshire Hathaway’s second-biggest holding. But this fall, investors will keep an eye on how customers react to the company’s plans to hike certain fees.

“It plans to raise the annual fees on its Platinum cards later in 2025, though the exact amount has not yet been revealed,” said Stephen Callahan, trading behavior specialist at Firstrade Securities. “It is expected to rise to $1,000 to match or exceed competitor pricing like the Chase Sapphire Reserve.”

Apple (AAPL)

Closing price on Sept. 8: $237.88

$237.88 Year-to-date gain/loss: -2.45%

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up about 13% so far in 2025, this particular tech giant has seen its stock price head south. That’s partly because of Apple’s heavy exposure to President Donald Trump’s tariffs targeting China, where about 9 in 10 iPhones are made, per BBC.

Cassanego said Apple’s stock is still “overvalued” and finds little reason to believe its value will improve anytime soon.

Newmont Corp. (NEM)

Closing price on Sept. 8: $75.75

$75.75 Year-to-date gain/loss: 97.42%

Shares of this gold mining stock have almost doubled so far in 2025, making it one of the top performers in the S&P 500. It helps that gold prices have hit record highs this year.

Newmont benefits from being the largest gold mining stock listed in the U.S., according to Vince Stanzione, founder and CEO of First Information and author of “The Millionaire Dropout: Fire Your Boss. Do What You Love. Reclaim Your Life!“

“Even after the massive move the stock is doing very well,” Stanzione told GOBankingRates. “I am expecting Newmont to end the year in the No. 1 S&P 500 position.”

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Closing price on Sept. 8: $156.10

$156.10 Year-to-date gain/loss: 107.61%

Shares of this maker of intelligence community software have more than doubled so far in 2025. Stanzione called Palantir’s valuation “eye watering,” though he also said he expects the share price to go lower before the end of the year.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Closing price on Sept. 8: $718.28

$718.28 Year-to-date gain/loss: 56.90%

The popular audio streaming platform has managed to pull off quite a feat by raising prices without losing subscribers, according to Callahan.

Spotify is also cutting costs and improving margins, and is expected to produce strong earnings growth over the near term.

“With a weak dollar, if Spotify generates a lot of money in Europe and South America, it’s a good investment because those currencies will perform better than the dollar,” Callahan told GOBankingRates.

