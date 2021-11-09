5 Stocks Investors Must Buy for Relative Price Strength

Investors generally gauge a stock’s potential returns by examining earnings growth and valuation multiples. At the same time, it’s essential to measure the performance of such a stock relative to its industry or peers, or an appropriate benchmark.



If you see that a stock is underperforming on fundamental factors, it would be prudent to move on and find a better alternative. However, those outperforming their respective sectors in terms of price should be selected because they stand a better chance of providing considerable returns.



Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months at least and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.



Finally, it is important to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.



Screening Parameters



Relative % Price change – 12 weeks greater than 0



Relative % Price change – 4 weeks greater than 0



Relative % Price change – 1 week greater than 0



(We have considered those stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 12 weeks, four weeks and one week.)



% Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0: Positive current-quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.



Zacks Rank equal to 1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks — that have returned more than 26% annually over the last 26 years and surpassed the S&P 500 in 23 of the last 26 years — can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5 and Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: A minimum price of $5 is a good standard to screen low-priced stocks, while a high trading volume would imply adequate liquidity.



VGM Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer the best upside potential.



Here are five of the 28 stocks that made it through the screen:



Endo International plc ENDP: Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Endo International is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals. The company has a VGM Score of A and an excellent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 57.7%, on average.



SM Energy Company SM: SM Energy is an oil and gas explorer in North America. It has a VGM Score of B. Over the past 30 days, this Denver, CO-based firm saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 surge 552.4%.



CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: CBRE Group is a commercial real estate services and investment firm, offering a wide range of services. The 2021 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Dallas, TX-based firm indicates 59% earnings per share growth over 2020. CBRE Group has a VGM Score of B.



ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: The company is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. Carrying a VGM Score of B, Phoenix, AZ-based ON Semiconductor’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 53.9%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 22.3%.



Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This Bloomfield Hills, MI-based firm is engaged in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States, Canada and Western Europe. Penske has a VGM Score of A and an excellent earnings surprise history of 20.3%, on average, for the last four quarters.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

