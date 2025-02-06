5 Stocks To Invest In To Capitalize on Elon Musk’s Business Ventures

All eyes seem to be on billionaire Elon Musk lately as he heads up the Department of Government Efficiency. With Musk’s newfound influence, some investors may be contemplating purchasing stocks that might benefit from rapid advances in technology along with Musk’s role in Washington.

Take note that, while Musk owns multiple companies, including SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink, only his company Tesla (TSLA) is publicly traded. But related companies’ stocks could benefit from developments in his ventures.

Read Next: What You Need To Know About Elon Musk’s X Money

Find Out: 4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

So what stocks should you consider right now to capitalize on Musk’s ventures, according to experts?

Tesla

Buying Tesla stock seems like an obvious choice.

An Investor’s Business Daily analysis gives the stock a 92 out of 99 composite rating and a 97 relative strength rating. Morgan Stanley called the stock a “top pick,” according to Investor’s Business Daily.

Check Out: Elon Musk’s 3 Most Sensible Pieces of Investing Advice

Rivian

Ben Deveran, investor and partner at Rubicon PR Group, noted electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (RIVN).

“We’re seeing a classic ‘rubber band effect’ in the market, where fear of being overshadowed by Tesla, SpaceX or other Musk-led ventures has caused certain stocks to be oversold,” Deveran said. “Yet these very companies — be they competing EV manufacturers, satellite providers or even AI chipmakers — often have solid fundamentals and trade at depressed valuations relative to their growth potential. When sentiment shifts, as it recently did with names like Rivian and Lucid, these laggards can snap back dramatically, offering significant upside for investors.”

According to Deveran, there’s a lot to like about this company right now. “Rivian still trades near its net asset value, offering an appealing mix of intrinsic value and growth potential. Its plans for DOE-backed facilities, plus a possible partnership with Volkswagen, may unlock better unit economics and boost its competitive edge in the midsized EV market,” he said.

Rocket Lab

You can’t invest directly in Musk’s SpaceX since it’s not publicly traded. But you can invest in companies that are likely to benefit from renewed excitement and energy in the space exploration sector.

Deveran cited Rocket Lab (RKLB), an end-to-end space company based in Long Beach, California, as one to watch.

“Once investors recognize the broader EV and space technology tide lifting all boats, they rotate capital into underappreciated assets that still benefit from the same macro drivers as Tesla or Starlink. In other words, by taking the contrarian approach — focusing on what’s been oversold rather than following the crowd into well-loved, high-multiple plays — you can capture the rally while reducing downside risk through more attractive entry points,” Deveran said. “Rocket Lab is an emerging star in space launch services, quietly capitalizing on the investor frenzy around Musk-led ventures.”

Enovix

Investors could also take a look at companies Musk may partner with, or even acquire, in 2025.

“We’re thinking that Enovix [ENVX] might be a likely acquisition target for Tesla,” according to the experts at Cyndx, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that simplifies deal sourcing, discovery, and merger and acquisition activity in private and public markets.

Enovix is a Fremont, California-based EV battery supplier, and it recently received a large order from an unnamed big tech firm. “The Enovix stock is already trending upwards,” the Cyndx representative said after the battery purchase.

American Superconductor

American Superconductor (AMSC) had a strong 2024, and it’s risen nearly 133% in the past year. It also has a “Buy” rating from Wall Street Zen.

“American Superconductor … could be an acquisition target for Tesla given the founder’s need for reliable sources of electricity. The power-solution company improves the performance of the power grid and reduces the cost of wind power, power electronics and superconductor systems for large systems,” according to the experts at Cyndyx.

In closing, Deveran recommended a “disciplined, data-driven approach.”

“It’s not simply about betting on underperforming stocks — it’s about identifying companies with strong fundamentals that are temporarily mispriced,” he said.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Stocks To Invest In To Capitalize on Elon Musk’s Business Ventures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.