5 Stocks in Focus on Their Recent Dividend Hike

Wall Street started October with severe volatility after a highly disappointing September. Market participants remain concerned about the Fed’s decision about the future course of interest rate movement.

The consumer price index (CPI) for the month of September came in hotter than expected. The headline CPI rose 0.4% month over month compared with the consensus estimate of a 0.2% rise. Year over year, CPI increased 8.2% in September compared with 8.3% in August.

Core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 0.6% month over month in September, beating the consensus estimate of a 0.3% increase. Year over year, core CPI increased 6.6% in September compared with 86.5% in August.

As the interest rate is surging in the United States, global investors are trying to hold U.S.-dollar denominated assets to get higher returns. Consequently, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, has skyrocketed to a 20-year high in 2022.

Economists and financial researchers are concerned that a rising dollar will hurt the sales of U.S. multinational companies as their products will be more expensive in the international markets. Further, the volume of international trade is likely to be impacted as most of these trades are settled in U.S. dollar terms.

Stocks in Focus

At this stage, dividend-paying stocks should be in huge demand as investors try to safeguard their portfolio. We believe one should consider stocks that have recently raised their dividend payments. Five such companies are McDonald's Corp. MCD, Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. REPX, Commercial Metals Co. CMC and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. SKT.

McDonald's increased focus on menu innovation and loyalty program expansion is commendable. MCD is also undertaking every effort to drive growth in the international markets. Robust digitalization will help McDonald's in driving long-term growth and capturing market share. MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

On Oct 13, 2022, McDonald's declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.52 per share on Dec 15, 2022. MCD has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Over the past 5 years, McDonald's has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 56% of earnings. Check MCD’s dividend history here.

Costco’s key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth. These factors have been helping COST register impressive sales and earnings numbers.

We expect the company to register a 9.2% adjusted earnings per share improvement in fiscal 2023 on 8.6% revenue growth. This outlook accounts for COST’s ability to navigate the ongoing inflationary environment and supply-chain bottlenecks on several fronts. A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming. COST presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Oct 12, 2022, Costco declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.90 per share on Nov 10, 2022. COST has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Over the past 5 years, Costco has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 27% of earnings. Check COST’s dividend history here.

Riley Exploration is an independent oil and natural gas company. REPX is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. REPX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Oct 12, 2022, Riley Exploration declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.34 per share on Nov 7, 2022. REPX has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Over the past 5 years, Riley Exploration has increased its dividend two times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 30% of earnings. Check REPX’s dividend history here.

Commercial Metals is poised to gain on robust steel demand, stemming from elevated spending on the residential and construction sector in North America and recovery in the manufacturing sector. Steel sales volumes in Europe are anticipated to remain healthy on increasing demand from the construction and industrial end market.

Construction activity in Poland remains particularly strong aided by the residential markets. These factors would boost steel shipment levels in North America and Europe, and support CMC’s results in fiscal 2022. CMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Oct 11, 2022, Commercial Metals declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.16 per share on Nov 10, 2022. CMC has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Over the past 5 years, Commercial Metals has increased its dividend two times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 8% of earnings. Check CMC’s dividend history here.

Tanger Factory is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, SKT has become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. SKT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

On Oct 11, 2022, Tanger Factory declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.22 per share on Nov 15, 2022. SKT has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Over the past 5 years, Commercial Metals has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently stays at 44% of earnings. Check SKT’s dividend history here.

