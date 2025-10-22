5 Stocks With High ROE to Profit From a Solid Start to Earnings Season

After a volatile last week, led by incessant threats of additional tariffs and reciprocal tariffs by the United States and China, the broader equity markets witnessed a sharp uptrend over the past couple of days and scripted an all-time high, courtesy of a solid start to the earnings season. With a strong quarterly performance by some of the leading blue-chip stocks, the market was quick to shrug off concerns regarding the government shutdown that entered its fourth week. The government shutdown, which has led to an economic blackout with furloughs of several thousand federal workers, has not deterred the stock market progression as investors expect this to have minimal impact on the U.S. economy.



Moreover, investors largely expect that these aberrations will not derail another rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month. As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of “backing and filling” in the market, they can benefit from “cash cow” stocks that garner higher returns. However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios, such as return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return. The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST, Corning Incorporated GLW, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA and AppLovin Corporation APP are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from.

Why ROE?

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity



ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.



Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry; the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management’s efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Parameters Used for Screening

In order to shortlist stocks that are cash-rich with high ROE, we have added Cash Flow greater than $1 billion and ROE greater than X-Industry as our primary screening parameters. In addition, we have taken a few other criteria into consideration to arrive at a winning strategy.



Price/Cash Flow lesser than X-Industry: This metric measures how much investors pay for $1 of free cash flow. A lower ratio indicates that investors need to pay less for a better cash flow-generating stock.



Return on Assets (ROA) greater than X-Industry: This metric determines how much profit a company earns for every dollar of assets, which includes cash, accounts receivable, property, equipment, inventory and furniture. The higher the ROA, the better it is for the company.



5-Year EPS Historical Growth greater than X-Industry: This criterion indicates that continued earnings momentum has translated into solid cash strength.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Here are five of the 14 stocks that qualified the screening:



The TJX Companies: Based in Framingham, MA, The TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the United States and worldwide. The company’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach out to a wide range of consumers. The company has been able to distinguish itself from traditional retailers on the grounds of opportunistic buying strategies and a flexible business model. To cut costs, The TJX Companies promotes retail banners rather than specific brands. The company’s distribution network is also designed to help curtail costs.



The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.7% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average. It has a VGM Score of B. The TJX Companies carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Host Hotels: Bethesda, MD-based Host Hotels, one of the leading lodging real estate investment trusts (REITs), engages in the ownership, acquisition and redevelopment of luxury and upper-upscale hotels in the United States and abroad. Its properties are positioned mainly in growing markets in the United States and globally and include premium brands such as Marriott, Westin, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis, 1 Hotels, Novotel and Hilton.



Host Hotels carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average. It has a VGM Score of B.



Corning: New York-based Corning started out as a glass business that was reincorporated in 1936. The company has since developed its glass technologies to produce advanced glass substrates used in a wide range of applications across various markets. Corning’s competitive strength lies in its focus on innovation.



The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.2% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. Corning sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Banco Bilbao: Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Banco Bilbao provides retail banking, wholesale banking and asset management services primarily in Spain, Mexico, Turkey, the Rest of Europe, South America, the United States and Asia.



The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.3% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.4%, on average. Banco Bilbao sports a Zacks Rank #1.



AppLovin: Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, AppLovin offers a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences.



AppLovin has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average. It has a VGM Score of B. AppLovin carries a Zacks Rank #1.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.