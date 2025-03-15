5 Stocks That Got a Boost From Warren Buffett’s Annual Letter — Should You Invest?

Of the myriad of annual shareholder reports studied by stock analysts, perhaps none is more anticipated than the report issued by Warren Buffett, CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. Each yearly report aims to communicate with readers Buffett’s economic wisdom for the year going forward, including which stocks to smartly invest in.

As reported by Financial Post, Buffett — whose financial acumen is such that he’s earned the nickname “the Oracle of Omaha” — has previously endorsed investing in such Japanese trading houses as Itochu, (ITOCY), Marubeni Corporation (MARUF), Mitsubishi (MSBHF), Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) and Sumitomo (SSMUY) in the past.

While those endorsements initially provided boots to those Japanese entities, how are they doing today? Is Buffett’s endorsement trustworthy and reliable?

According to NASDAQ, of those five companies, only two are doing well enough to earn the NASDAQ recommendation to buy, while the remaining three inspire far less confidence in 2025. So — should you invest? Tread lightly, and consider perhaps the top two, but be wary that Buffett’s initial endorsement doesn’t guarantee a return on your investment, as the rankings blow indicate.

1. Itochu

Per Nasdaq, this stock has a Zachs Rank of #1 “Strong Buy” with an “A” Value grade.

2. Marubeni Corporation

Currently, Marubeni has a #2 Rank of “Buy” with a Value grade of “A.”

3. Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi has a #3 Rank of “Hold” and a “B” Value grade.

4. Mitsui & Co.

Like Mitsubishi, Mitsui & Co. has a #3 Rank of “Hold” and a Value grade of “B.”

5. Sumitomo

Sumitomo also has a #3 “Hold” Rank and a “B” Value grade.

This article is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions carefully.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Stocks That Got a Boost From Warren Buffett's Annual Letter — Should You Invest?

