5 Stocks for Higher Returns as Analysts Initiate Coverage

New analyst coverage provides extensive data on stocks for investors. Analysts are privy to vital information, which is crucial for investment decisions. Lack of information creates chances of misinterpretation of stocks (over- or under-valued).



Coverage initiation on a stock by analyst(s) usually portrays higher investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume that there is something special in a stock to attract analysts to cover it. In other words, they believe that the company coming under the microscope definitely holds some value.



Obviously, stocks are not randomly chosen to cover. New coverage on a stock usually reflects a reassuring future envisioned by the analyst(s). At times, increased investor focus on a stock motivates analysts to take a closer look at it. After all, who doesn’t like to produce something that is already in demand? Hence, we often find that analysts’ ratings on newly-added stocks are more favorable than ratings on stocks under continuous coverage. Needless to say, the average change in broker recommendation is preferred over a single recommendation change.

Impact on Price Movement

The price movement of a stock generally depends on the recommendations on it from new analysts. Usually, stocks see an upward price movement on new analyst coverage compared to what was witnessed with a rating upgrade under an existing coverage. Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — generally lead to a significant positive price reaction than Hold recommendations. On the contrary, analysts hardly initiate coverage with a Strong Sell or Sell recommendation.



Now, if an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no existing coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.



Below, we have selected five stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the past few weeks.

Screening Criteria

Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago ('less than' means 'better than' four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are five of the 15 stocks that passed the screen:

Tronox Holdings plc TROX: Based in Stamford, CT, this company is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has gained 56.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.7% rally. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 6.7% over the past 30 days. Earnings are expected to grow 242.9% for the current year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HCI Group, Inc. HCI: Headquartered in Tampa, FL, this is a holding company that conducts business activities through its subsidiaries. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has surged 75.4% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 17.8% rally. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 6.7% over the past 60 days. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 18.8% for 2022.



EMCORE Corporation EMKR: Based in Alhambra, CA, this company provides advanced mixed-signal optics products. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has surged 87.7% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 28.8% rally. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 28.6% over the past 60 days. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 584.6% for 2021.



One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS: Based in Escondido, CA, this company designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has gained 54.8% year to date against the industry’s 7.3% decline. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 25% over the past 30 days. Earnings are expected to grow 87.5% for the current year.



TransAlta Corporation TAC: Based in Calgary, Canada, this company operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States as well as Australia. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has gained 29.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 4.5% growth. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 33.3% over the past 30 days. Earnings are expected to grow 142.1% for 2021.



