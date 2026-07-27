5 Stocks That Created Fortunes: CMPS +327%, ARWR +222%, CGON +148%, DRTS +182%, ELMD +86%

(RTTNews) - "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes." - Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's timeless advice reminds us that patience is one of the key principles of investing.

The following are some of the investment ideas we featured on our website that went on to deliver impressive returns in less than two years. Were these stocks in your portfolio?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharma is a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing RNA interference (RNAi)-based medicines designed to silence disease-causing genes and treat intractable diseases. Its lead drug Redemplo is indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia. In the U.S., the drug was approved last November.

Report Published: September 15, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• FDA approval of Redemplo in the U.S. in November 2025 • Approval of Redemplo in Canada in January 2026 • Encouraging interim results from two Phase 1/2a clinical trials of ARO-INHBE and ARO-ALK7, the company's investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics being developed as potential treatments for obesity in January 2026. • Approval of Redemplo in China in January 2026, triggering a $10 million milestone payment from Sanofi. • Receipt of positive CHMP Opinion recommending approval of Redemplo in Europe in April 2026. • Approval of Redemplo by the European Medicines Agency in June 2026. • Topline results from the global Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 clinical studies of Redemplo in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) in July 2026.

Potential Catalysts

• A supplemental new drug application for Redemplo is expected to be submitted to the FDA before the end of 2026. • Financial results for the fiscal 2026 third quarter ended June 30, 2026, are expected to be reported on August 4, 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: September 15, 2025 • Published Price: $29.70 • 52-week High: $95.49 (+222%) on July 22, 2026 • Current Price: $85.60 (+182%) on July 24, 2026

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

Compass Pathways is a biotechnology company focused on improving mental health treatment through innovative, evidence-based therapies. COMP360, its lead investigational synthetic psilocybin therapy, is in a Phase 3 program for treatment-resistant depression, which includes two trials, COMP005 and COMP006.

Report Published: April 23, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Strategic collaboration with HealthPort, a multi-site comprehensive community health organisation, established on April 29, 2025. • Positive Phase 3 COMP005 trial results in treatment-resistant depression reported in June 2025. The 6-week primary endpoint of a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in symptom severity was achieved. • FDA acceptance of Investigational New Drug (IND) application for COMP360 in January 2026, enabling the initiation of a late-stage clinical trial in patients with PTSD. • Positive Part A data from the Phase 3 COMP006 trial of COMP360 in treatment-resistant depression were reported in February 2026. • FDA granted Compass NDA rolling review request and selected COMP360 for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program for treatment-resistant depression in April 2026. • 26-week (Part B) data from Phase 3 COMP006 trial of COMP360 reported in July 2026.

Potential Catalyst

• The final NDA submission of COMP360 in treatment-resistant depression remains on track for Q4, 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: April 23, 2025 • Published Price: $3.61 • 3.5-year High: $15.40 (+327%) on June 29, 2026 • Current Price: $11.26 (+212%) on July 24, 2026

CG Oncology Inc. (CGON)

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for bladder cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Cretostimogene in Phase 3 development for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

Report Published: April 28, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Positive data from Phase 3 BOND-003 Cohort C study presented in April 2025. In the BOND-003 Cohort C study, Cretostimogene monotherapy was evaluated in high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without Ta or T1 disease. • Positive first results from Cohort CX of CORE 008, a Phase 2 study of Cretostimogene in combination with gemcitabine sequential versus concurrent treatment schedules in patients with high-risk (HR) non-muscle invasive bladder cancer reported in May 2026.

Potential Catalysts

• PIVOT-006 Phase 3 topline data evaluating Cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC expected in 1H 2026. • Phase 3 BOND-003 Cohort C long-term data expected in 2026. • Updated results from Cohort A of Phase 2 CORE 008 trial anticipated in the second half of 2026. • Phase 2 CORE-008 Cohort CX topline data expected in 2026.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: April 28, 2025 • Published Price: $31.00 • All-time High: $77.00 (+148%) on June 30, 2026 • Current Price: $69.32 (+124%) on July 24, 2026

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company developing alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors.

Report Published: December 11, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• First pre-market approval module to the FDA for Alpha DaRT for the treatment of recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma was submitted in January 2026. • Final results from its first-in-human pancreatic cancer study in Montreal, Canada, exploring the use of Alpha DaRT in treating pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma released in January 2026. • The FDA approved Investigational Device Exemption supplement to expand Alpha DaRT IMPACT trial to patients with pancreatic cancer receiving gemcitabine with Abraxane in April 2026. • Promising updated pooled results from two first-in-human clinical trials of Alpha DaRT in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma presented in May 2026. • Completion of enrollment in ReSTART pivotal trial, a U.S. multicenter study of intratumoral Alpha DaRT for the treatment of patients with recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in May 2026. • Promising interim results from REGAIN, the U.S. Alpha DaRT trial in recurrent glioblastoma, reported in May 2026, demonstrated 100% local disease control, a 67% complete response rate, and a favorable safety profile in patients treated to date. • Strategic collaboration agreement with Tolmar International Ltd., a commercial player in the U.S. urology, oncology, endocrinology and pediatric endocrinology markets, to develop and commercialize Alpha DaRT for the treatment of prostate cancer in the United States signed in June 2026. • Positive results from a clinical study evaluating Alpha DaRT in combination with Merck's Keytruda in elderly patients with locally advanced and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma reported in July 2026.

Potential Catalysts

• Top-line data from ReSTART pivotal U.S. multi-center trial in recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma expected around the end of 2026. • Initial data from the IMPACT pancreatic cancer pilot study in the U.S. targeted for late 2026 or early 2027.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: December 11, 2025 • Published Price: $5.00 • 52-week High: $14.11 (+182%) on July 6, 2026 • Current Price: $12.50 (+150%) on July 24, 2026

Electromed Inc. (ELMD)

Electromed is a commercial-stage medical device company that focuses on products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Report Published: November 10, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Strong quarterly results, with year-over-year growth in both revenue and profit.

Potential Catalyst

• The company is expected to report financial results for the three months ("Q4 FY 2026") and the full year ended June 30, 2026, during the last week of next month.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: November 10, 2025 • Published Price: $25.47 • 52-week High: $47.40 (+86%) on July 7, 2026 • Current Price: $38.41 (+51%) on July 24, 2026

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.