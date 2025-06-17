5 Stocks To Consider Buying Now If You Already Own Tesla

Now that Elon Musk has packed his bags and left The White House, it will be interesting to see how Tesla performs. In the last six months, Tesla’s revenue has been falling and profitability is taking a hit. Any investor with a bit of experience knows to think about the long-term strategy, but with the company delivering fewer EVs and pivoting toward autonomous vehicles and robotics, the stock’s current valuation is muddled.

Regardless, it’s always a good idea to look at new opportunities and diversify your portfolio. You can diversify by picking stocks in the EV sector — like Tesla — or related businesses like battery technology and charging infrastructure.

Quick Take: Current Tesla Stock Performance

Though some analysts maintain a “buy” rating, others have downgraded the stock due to concerns about the company’s future based on sales declines, the CEO’s personal involvement and potential brand damage. Here is a current snapshot of Tesla, as of June 16, 2025:

Stock price: $329.17

Market cap: $1.03 trillion

52-week high: $488.54

52-week low: $169.80

For those who already own Tesla, here are five other stocks to consider.

Nio Inc. (NIO)

Stock price: $3.54

It’s been referred to as the “Tesla of China,” and for good reason. It’s a car manufacturer that specializes in electric vehicles (EVs). Nio reported total revenues of 18.7 billion yuan during the third quarter of 2024.

However, in 2025, you should note that some analysts are on the fence about Nio. While it is experiencing growth and cost-cutting measures, it continues to struggle with operating losses and profitability. Investors with higher risk tolerances may consider it a buy due to potential upside, but caution is advised due to the company’s financial situation and the potential impacts of tariffs and competition.

Nio is particularly impressive for its battery-swapping technology, which allows drivers to exchange discharged batteries for fully charged ones. This innovation helps solve range anxiety and actually helps users do their business more easily. Nio is in the right place, with China aggressively penetrating this booming market and pushing hard for more EV adoption.

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT)

Stock price: $0.72

ChargePoint runs one of the largest EV charging networks in the world, with more than 1 million places for people to charge in North America and Europe. ChargePoint’s services have become more essential as more people start to switch to EVs. In the third quarter of its fiscal 2025, ChargePoint reported revenue of $100 million.

Analysts predict that the stock could rise by about 122%. Investing in ChargePoint represents a strategic bet on this essential charging infrastructure.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY)

Stock price: $10.40

Volkswagen is one of the top car companies in the world, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. The company announced it has committed $130 billion to electrification over the next five years, per Fortune. By 2030, the corporation wants to sell 4 million EVs in China and have half of its global sales electrified. Volkswagen has shown its serious EV technology commitment with its ID. series piling up positive reviews.

This combination of strong fundamentals and growth potential makes Volkswagen an attractive option for those seeking stability in the automotive sector.

Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Stock price: $28.34

Li Auto builds premium cars with extended-range EV technology — a gasoline engine mated to an electric powertrain. Last year, Li Auto delivered a record 53,709 vehicles, up an impressive 49% year over year. Currently, many analysts regard the company’s earnings prospects, as indicated by an unchanged consensus estimate, as a legitimately good reason for the stock to perform well.

Li Auto has grown its market presence despite challenges, such as growing competition and price pressure. In particular, the Li L6, one of its new models, has been popular with young consumers. As the demand for EVs continues to explode in China, Li Auto provides exposure to a strong player in an innovative industry.

QuantumScape Corp. (QS)

Stock price: $4.46

QuantumScape is a company that develops solid-state batteries for EVs. Its batteries promise better lifespan and faster charging than lithium-ion batteries, and the company has worked with major automakers, like Volkswagen, to validate its innovative technology.

Being in that early stage, QuantumScape will take some risk, but it offers some showstopping upside for those willing to put some capital behind it. Investing in QuantumScape could position you in an emerging EV landscape as demand for EVs increases.

